Technology: Is it time to get your child a smartwatch?

Many people wonder why mainstream brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google do not venture into the category. According to Navkendar Singh, an analyst at research firm IDC, there has never been enough market outside of China to justify the effort. “For most brands, it would be a distraction to focus on a niche when the volumes are somewhere else," Singh explains. “There aren’t too many people buying expensive smartwatches anyway (the average selling price of smartwatches in India has dropped to just $20.65 per IDC data) and the segment that would buy one for their kids is even slimmer."