Technology: SMS pings back to life to cut out digital noise

"Yes! I only use SMS," Gautam John, CEO of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, says when I ask him on SMS if he is indeed not on WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging platforms in India with more than 500 million monthly active users.

The 45-year-old based in Bengaluru says SMS, email and Signal are his primary modes of communication. Most of his personal and professional contacts know that sending him an SMS will fetch a quick response. “I am organized and have a good email workflow," John says during a phone interview. “My appeal (to still use SMS) is protection of mind space and time. I don’t like this hyperconnected, always-on universe."

Rishi Alwani, 38, a Mumbai-based video games consultant and analyst, has always used SMS actively and stayed away from WhatsApp. “It’s become a habit," says Alwani. “A big disadvantage (of SMS) used to be the character limit and everyone typing ‘lyk dis’. Now it’s more about the recipient checking actual texts between the deluge of OTPs and spam," says Alwani. How does he ensure he doesn’t miss an important SMS? “I have notifications on for text messages and filter out OTPs to keep it clean via settings."

Despite the overwhelming popularity of WhatsApp and other instant messaging apps, there are those who continue to use SMS as a texting tool because they prefer a slower pace of communication and are keen to avoid the high noise-to-signal ratio of most messaging apps, especially on group chats.

Since the rise of these apps, the SMS inbox has largely become a repository of one-time passwords (OTPs) and spam for most of us, but that does not mean you can write it off. According to data from SMSEagle, a Poland-based company that makes hardware and software solutions to send and receive SMS messages, SMS open rates remained impressive worldwide in 2023, with nine in 10 individuals opening their SMS messages. Many users continue to use it as their primary mode of messaging.