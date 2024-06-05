Technology: SMS pings back to life to cut out digital noise

For instance, RCS chats show when someone is typing or has read your message, and vice versa. RCS also allows users to share files and high-resolution photos. Messages sent through RCS are also end-to-end encrypted. You can send GIFs and stickers, share your location and even send voice memos, complete with noise-cancellation and hands-free recording. Users can add custom bubbles and backgrounds to their chats. In some cases, you can even use AI with Google Messages to have a conversation with the Gemini chatbot. Another handy RCS feature that Google is slowly rolling out is the ability to edit messages. Users can turn on RCS chat in the Google Messages settings.