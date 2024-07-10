7 essential travel tech items to pick for your next trip

Travel tech is an indispensable companion for modern travellers, making our business trips more efficient, family trips more enjoyable and getaways with friends more immersive.

Any travel plan is benefitted by tech gadgets. Be it new compact GaN wall adapters (from the compact Pico Pro to the heavy-duty Nomad by Stuffcool; starts at ₹1,999), portable Bluetooth speakers (JBL has a neat range starting at ₹2,999, for instance), noise-cancelling headphones (Apple AirPods Max at ₹59,900, Sony WH-1000XM5 at ₹29,990, et al), and more.

There are many more innovative gadgets that can improve your overall travel experience, during your commute and stay. Think of them as extra toppings on your travel pie.

Capture the action: The GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera boasts a powerful processor, delivering smooth and responsive performance. The battery life too has been significantly upgraded. The rugged, waterproof design up to 33 feet without a housing remains a signature GoPro trait, making it a reliable companion for underwater explorations. Available on amazon.in, ₹32,740.

View Full Image The Qubo Tyre Inflator comes with multiple nozzles allowing you to use it not just for tyres. (Qubo)

Air accessory: A tyre inflator is a must-have accessory on a road-trip. The Qubo Tyre Inflator comes with multiple nozzles allowing you to use it not just for tyres, but for sports balls, inflatable toys and swimming accessories. Its compact design makes it portable enough to fit in your backpack. Available on quboworld.com; starting ₹2,890.

View Full Image HidrateSpark bottles glow to remind you to drink. (HidrateSpark)

Remember to hydrate: Billed as the world’s most advanced water bottle, HidrateSpark aims to take the guesswork out of how much you should drink and calculates a personalized goal for optimal hydration, basis an individual’s attributes, weather conditions, and activity levels. Once that is done, HidrateSpark bottles glow to remind you to drink. Available on amazon.in; ₹2,849.

View Full Image Arista Vault’s Follow Me Smart Luggage allows you to hop on to your cabin luggage and ride it through the airport. (Arista Vault)

Intelligent luggage: Dreading the long walk to the boarding gate? Arista Vault’s Follow Me Smart Luggage allows you to hop on to your cabin luggage and ride it through the airport. It also comes with a ‘Follow Me’ feature. On a single charge, it is rideable for 5km and can follow you for 10km, which is enough for a single trip. Available on aristavault.com, ₹59,999.