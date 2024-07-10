7 essential travel tech items to pick for your next trip

Intelligent luggage: Dreading the long walk to the boarding gate? Arista Vault’s Follow Me Smart Luggage allows you to hop on to your cabin luggage and ride it through the airport. It also comes with a ‘Follow Me’ feature. On a single charge, it is rideable for 5km and can follow you for 10km, which is enough for a single trip. Available on aristavault.com, ₹59,999.