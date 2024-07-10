7 essential travel tech items to pick for your next trip

Travel tech is an indispensable companion for modern travellers, making our business trips more efficient, family trips more enjoyable and getaways with friends more immersive.
Travel tech is an indispensable companion for modern travellers, making our business trips more efficient, family trips more enjoyable and getaways with friends more immersive.
Any travel plan is benefitted by tech gadgets. Be it new compact GaN wall adapters (from the compact Pico Pro to the heavy-duty Nomad by Stuffcool; starts at ₹1,999), portable Bluetooth speakers (JBL has a neat range starting at ₹2,999, for instance), noise-cancelling headphones (Apple AirPods Max at ₹59,900, Sony WH-1000XM5 at ₹29,990, et al), and more.
There are many more innovative gadgets that can improve your overall travel experience, during your commute and stay. Think of them as extra toppings on your travel pie.
Capture the action: The GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera boasts a powerful processor, delivering smooth and responsive performance. The battery life too has been significantly upgraded. The rugged, waterproof design up to 33 feet without a housing remains a signature GoPro trait, making it a reliable companion for underwater explorations. Available on amazon.in, ₹32,740.
Air accessory: A tyre inflator is a must-have accessory on a road-trip. The Qubo Tyre Inflator comes with multiple nozzles allowing you to use it not just for tyres, but for sports balls, inflatable toys and swimming accessories. Its compact design makes it portable enough to fit in your backpack. Available on quboworld.com; starting ₹2,890.
Remember to hydrate: Billed as the world’s most advanced water bottle, HidrateSpark aims to take the guesswork out of how much you should drink and calculates a personalized goal for optimal hydration, basis an individual’s attributes, weather conditions, and activity levels. Once that is done, HidrateSpark bottles glow to remind you to drink. Available on amazon.in; ₹2,849.
Intelligent luggage: Dreading the long walk to the boarding gate? Arista Vault’s Follow Me Smart Luggage allows you to hop on to your cabin luggage and ride it through the airport. It also comes with a ‘Follow Me’ feature. On a single charge, it is rideable for 5km and can follow you for 10km, which is enough for a single trip. Available on aristavault.com, ₹59,999.
Steam central: The Philips Steam&Go handheld garment steamer de-wrinkles and refreshes all your clothes and is a handy accessory for trips. The steamer packs in an electric pump that provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal, without the need of an ironing board. You can also check out the more affordable Xiaomi Handheld Garment Steamer. Available on philips.co.in, starting at ₹4,995.
Portable cooling: It’s tough to travel in hot and humid weather. The Portronics Go Breeze Portable Fan is a versatile and efficient neck fan—put it around your neck like a pair of headphones—that offers 360-degree cooling. Its lightweight build ensures comfort during prolonged use. Available on portronics,com, ₹1,299.
Coffee on the go: The Wacaco Minipresso GR2 is a portable coffee maker that delivers a flavourful espresso. It comes with an adjustable basket, which can stores 8-12 g of ground coffee. The hand-powered mechanism eliminates the need for electricity, making it an eco-friendly choice. Available on wacaco.com, ₹5,000.
Abhishek Baxi is a technology journalist and digital consultant.
Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com