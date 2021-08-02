The career success starter pack for post-millennials

If you don’t understand something, ask for help. The world of work has become extremely complicated, and the larger the company, the more complex the processes. As a professional, there should be no shame in asking for help to find solutions when you are stuck. In fact, data shows that 46% of Gen Zers are looking for mentors who can tell them what to learn. Seeking counsel also helps to build a trusted council of mentors, friends at work and outside work to guide you through different problems that may arise in one’s professional life. Staying authentic to who you are, and staying confident of your capabilities will help in alleviating any stress that may come from having doubts when you are in a new job or a new career.