The collateral damage of chasing profits

The collateral damage of chasing profits1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2020, 10:36 PM IST
Directors Josh and Benny Safdie’s ‘Uncut Gems’ is a mile-a-minute film about the dark side of New York’s Diamond District and how capitalism affects people
On New York’s 47th Street is the city’s Diamond District. Tourists, locals and even celebrities come here looking for deals on the best jewels. It has survived the e-commerce boom, and resisted economic booms and busts. Directors and brothers Josh and Benny Safdie take viewers into the dark underworld of the bustling Diamond District in their new film, Uncut Gems, which recently landed on Netflix. It follows Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a gambler and jewellery store owner, who keeps trying to cover his bad business bets by making bigger ones. The anxiety-inducing mile-a-minute film is a great reminder of why it’s never a great idea to always run after profits.
