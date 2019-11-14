The decades-long hunt for Holocaust killer

In 1985, John Demjanjuk, a nationalized Ukrainian immigrant and a retired Ford auto worker, who was living a quiet life with his family in a Cleveland suburb, was arrested. The US Office of Special Investigations, a Nazi-hunting section of the justice department, had strong evidence that he was Ivan the Terrible, a sadistic camp guard of the gas chambers at Treblinka in occupied Poland who tortured men, women and children, before pushing them to their death. The Devil Next Door, a new Netflix true-crime series by executive producers of the docu-series Wild, Wild Country, follows the trials set over 20 years, which sought to determine whether Demjanjuk was a killer, or a victim of mistaken identity.

The five-episode series features interviews with Demjanjuk’s family, who portrays him as an innocent family man, while the mounting evidence against him suggests otherwise.

Using ample footage of the testimonies of the witnesses and newsreel footage that came from concentration camps, The Devil Next Door raises many questions about generational trauma, finding justice, corruption, the systems of government—very few with settled and settling answers. Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com