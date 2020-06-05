The first thing I will do after lockdown

The first thing I would do is be grateful. Many things and people we took for granted are what we missed the most. I also missed my family, being away for most part (Anand was stuck in Germany for over three months; he returned to India towards the end of May). I hope the lessons that we learnt during the lockdown don’t leave us too quickly. Besides that, I will have to be an apprentice for my son as he starts online classes. Children have had to deal with so much more than us. Their physical space and relationships have shrunk.