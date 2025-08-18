Monday blues hit hard when your time isn’t yours

For no fault of its own, Monday is the most despised day the world over. The gloom of Monday dread starts kicking from the late evening hours of Sunday itself; such is its terror. Why do you think that is the case? I believe it is the lack of power to choose how we want to spend our time that causes us to dread Mondays. Over the weekend, we typically have more control over what we do... you have a large chunk of time in which you get to decide what you want to do.

We miss this control over the time we spend at the office. From the time of entry, when you punch in your attendance, till you leave the office, which can vary depending on how the day goes, this lack of control over your time makes us uncomfortable. We are nothing but the time we have. Since we spend most of our weekday waking hours at the office, we feel we are wasting our life force with control in someone else’s hands.

In a high context and collective culture like India, this takes an even uglier turn. In our culture, we are expected to respect the manager so much that even if we have no significant work, we feel ashamed to return home if they are in the office. Hierarchy is an important driver of our behaviours. Indian managers have far more control over their employee’s time than in the West. As many of us complain, in India,... punch-out depends on the boss. Hierarchy shapes how we approach deadlines, and our attitude towards time.

People pleasing, sacrificing your comfort for the greater collective good, deferring to and respecting elders are cultural values deeply ingrained in all of us. At work, this respect for authority translates to us dancing to the boss’s tune. We attempt to rise to their expectations, seldom negotiate the timelines they set and change our workday priorities at any request from them. The obligation to meet the demands of the management keeps us on our toes, and we see our workday routine often disrupted to keep up with closures of these demands.

View Full Image The Time Energy Toolkit by Apekshit Khare, Westland, 276 pages, ₹ 599

Fear of repercussions for failing to comply with these demands runs deep too. As managers hold considerable control over career trajectories, pleasing and keeping them happy is a natural desire for anyone looking to grow. The manager holds the cards of how much money we make and the kind of lifestyle we have, so we feel we can’t be bold and assertive. The long and short of it is that as employees, especially at the junior levels, we have minimal control of our time during the workday and heavily depend on the company’s culture and the manager we work for.

Excerpted with permission from Westland.