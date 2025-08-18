Monday blues hit hard when your time isn’t yours

For no fault of its own, Monday is the most despised day the world over. The gloom of Monday dread starts kicking from the late evening hours of Sunday itself; such is its terror. Why do you think that is the case? I believe it is the lack of power to choose how we want to spend our time that causes us to dread Mondays. Over the weekend, we typically have more control over what we do... you have a large chunk of time in which you get to decide what you want to do.