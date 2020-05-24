To survive, eateries turn to lockdown menus, DIY kits

Regi Mathew followed the same route a month ago. The chef and co-founder of Kappa Chakka Kandhari, which specializes in Kerala food, came up with a special delivery menu for his Chennai outlet. “It’s a small, dynamic menu that changes as per ingredient availability. We realized that people wanted comfort food with familiar flavours so we introduced Thalassery biryani available in different sizes (1/4 litre, 1/2 litre and one-litre containers) as well as Kerala parotas that aren’t on our à la carte menu." They are delivering 30-40 orders a day.