10 products and technologies that wowed in 2025

In a year packed with incremental upgrades and spec-sheet flexes, there are products that make even the most jaded of tech observers and consumers pause, smile, and say “wait, it can do that?” From phones that reimagined photography, to others that changed expectations around prevalent form factors, to laptops and smart accessories that married powerful with purposeful. Here’s a look at the gadgets that defined the year and conversations around them—stuff that didn’t just impress, it wowed.

XREAL One Pro Smart glasses are having a moment this year, boosted by new devices like the Meta Ray-Ban Display and the sheer number of folks picking up the Ray-Ban Meta 2 and the Oakley Meta and using them as they go about each day. Our pick is the XREAL One Pro AR glasses—not for what it tries to do, but for what it actually delivers in real-world use.

Projecting an ultra-bright Sony micro-OLED display with a wide 57° field of view, the One Pro connects to a phone, laptop or console and creates a sense of a massive virtual screen—as large as a living room TV—floating just inches before your eyes. Take that high visual fidelity screen and pair it with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, low latency and an X1 chip that can anchor screens in place, and you get a slick experience that feels practical, not gimmicky. Even if you have used AR glasses earlier, try these—they’re nothing short of an eye-opening experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

The Z Fold7 refined the category with a dramatically slimmer and lighter chassis that wowed

Unlike the events of the past few years, Samsung didn’t just iterate with its seventh-generation book-style foldable. The Z Fold7 refined the category with a dramatically slimmer and lighter chassis that wowed with just how normal it felt in the hand. At 8.9mm thick and 215g, the Fold7 didn’t feel much different than a standard candy-bar phone with a 6.5-inch screen would (it weighs less than the iPhone 17 Pro Max or the S25 Ultra), yet it packed in an expansive 8-inch inner display and a battery that belies expectation for longevity.

Finally, a foldable that could hide in plain sight like any other candy bar phone, with all the trappings one would expect at its price—a top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 200 MP primary camera, and One UI 8’s fold-optimized software for multitasking and productivity. And, thanks to Samsung’s global presence, the Fold7 may just be the phone to tip foldables from the fringe to the mainstream.

Nothing Headphone (1)

In a segment crowded with lookalikes, this Nothing pair delivered a real design shift

Talk about infusing an established category (wireless over-ear headphones) with an unmistakable personality, and the Headphone (1) from Nothing will be remembered for years to come. In a segment crowded with lookalikes, the transparent aesthetic and the tactile physical controls stood apart, giving users something to feel as well as hear when in use. The pair of cans weren’t just compelling to look at, they delivered a KEF-tuned sonic signature that sounded great out of the box—clean highs, respectable bass, and mids that held their own without being overpowered—plus an 8-band equalizer to tweak the sound signature to one’s preference. All while lasting upwards of 30 hours with higher-resolution LDAC codec and ANC turned on, and nearly double without.

AYN Thor

The AYN Thor, a dual-screen, clamshell handheld, took retro gamers by storm

In a humdrum year for gaming hardware, the AYN Thor would be a standout, and not just for nostalgia. This ambitious dual-screen, clamshell handheld took retro gamers by storm by reimagining portable gaming for the Android era. At its core, Thor pairs a vibrant 6-inch 120 Hz AMOLED main display with a secondary 3.92-inch OLED touchscreen, creating a uniquely immersive layout that instantly reminds you of classic dual-screen handhelds while giving both retro emulation and modern Android titles room to breathe. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, high-accuracy hall-effect controls and a hefty 6000 mAh battery that make for seriously long, take-everywhere play sessions.

Oppo Find ̣X9 Pro / Vivo X300 Pro

Oppo’s triple-camera rig made big leaps in computational photography

Oppo and Vivo have been playing the long game in the Android flagship space, and their latest flagships will tempt even the most hardened of Samsung/Google fans, particularly with just how good their photography game has gotten. Oppo’s triple-camera rig, anchored by a 200 MP Hasselblad-tuned telephoto sensor with exceptional zoom and big leaps in computational photography, delivered crisp, detailed stills and 4K video at 120 fps, but its combination of a much-improved MediaTek chip and a massive 7,500 mAh battery finally bade adieu to daily charging rituals, no matter the workload.

Likewise, the Mediatek-powered Vivo leaned hard into imaging, pairing a 200 MP telephoto unit, large sensors and ZEISS tuning for stellar dynamic range across lighting conditions and video output that finally rivals the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Plus the genuinely useful party trick—the zoom teleconverter add-on—gave both phones the kind of reach that feels right at home for amateur safari / birding photography, not to mention killer street photography. Both these phones owned all the superlatives being heaped upon them, and one really has to nitpick to find fault in these year-ending superphones.

iPhone Air

A new form factor

The phone that made “less” aspirational again had everyone judging it at launch for what it lacked - a second camera and a stereo speaker setup - but what Apple managed to do with the Air was to recalibrate priorities. With the Air’s impossibly thin yet remarkably durable chassis and featherweight feel, Apple made every other flagship, including its own, feel bloated overnight.

Yet, Apple’s engineering flex on display wasn’t just that the Air packed in the same A19 Pro chipset as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but that it managed to pack in all of the core technology in an area so small, most others would use that much space purely for the camera island, all of which allowed for a surprisingly decent battery experience (given the phone’s slim profile). For folks like me who have used it each day since launch, it reminds me each time I pick it up how much delight comes from ergonomics, from something that disappears in the hand rather than dominate it.

OnePlus Pad 3

The OnePlus Pad 3 not only ticks all the boxes for a premium Android tablet but reshapes expectations for the segment

Android tablets have long tried to disrupt the iPad party with limited success, but it’s the OnePlus Pad 3 that not only ticks all the boxes for a premium Android tablet but reshapes expectations for the segment, taking on the pricier iPad Pro in the process. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, with an expansive 13.2-inch 3.2K 144Hz refresh rate display and a gargantuan 12140mAh battery, all in a 5.97mm under 700 gram form factor, but what impressed the most was the fluid Open Canvas software on Oxygen OS 15 on the nearly square display, which allows you to easily have up to three apps open at the same time—perfect for when you want to reference your notes when attending a zoom call and keeping an eye on your social media, all at the same time.

AI-generated videos

Some of the most viral AI slop was made in India

AI slop isn’t new, but new updates from Meta, Google, OpenAI and the others this year have gotten scarily good at generating real-ish video with nothing but your prompts. Models now understand physics better, maintain character consistency across shots, and deliver lighting, depth of field and camera movement that feel planned out rather than pure guesswork. With Sora or Veo, we’ve gone from text-to-video to prompt-to-cinematography, with creatives now being able to describe mood, lens choice, placement and pacing, not just subjects.

The biggest shift is how accessible all of these tools have gotten, and solo creators can now prototype ideas that once required crews, cameras and budgets. It is trivially easy to churn out real-looking fake movie trailers, cute animal videos or even (shudder) clips inciting communal violence. Be careful what you wish for.

RAM chips

A DDR5 SDRAM chip

Here’s a product that has wowed us, emotionally moved us even, mostly to disbelief! Memory, once a boring line item in a custom PC build, is suddenly a luxury commodity, often requiring the same pause reserved for booking international flights or for making major life investment decisions. DDR5 kits, in particular, are being treated less like computer components and more like fine wine – appreciating with age, stashed away safely, and discussed only in hushed tones on Internet forums. The long and short of it is – in 2026, you can expect the price of phones, laptops, tablets and desktops to go up, along with just about any other pieces of tech that rely on memory and storage.

