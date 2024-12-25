From party planning to productivity, these apps will make your life easier
SummaryFrom managing notifications to reading articles aloud, discover the must-have apps of 2024
Let's admit it—even if there is an app for everything, there is always room for a few more. App developers have gotten into solving more and more micro tasks, giving us handy apps for things we didn't think we needed, and sometimes there are simply too many new apps out there to try out. Lounge compiled a list of apps, from little-known ones to those that have won awards, worth exploring today for task and notification management, taking better photos, getting new recommendations, and exploring open social networks.
Karo
To-do apps are a dime a dozen, but Karo is useful for your own tasks and also for reminding your friends, family, or co-workers. Made by Indian developer Mustafa Yusuf, the iOS app automatically sends a reminder to the person you tag in a task on WhatsApp. You don’t need to have the Karo app to look at the task or mark it done. The app also has an AI assistant, which helps you create a list in natural language. Yusuf has also developed a WhatsApp bot to create tasks and has plans to develop an Android app as well.