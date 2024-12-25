From party planning to productivity, these apps will make your life easier

Getting a ton of notifications on your phone can be overwhelming, and you also tend to swipe them all off if they are piled up. Android app Pinnit is a notification history keeper, so you can look back on notifications to check if you missed an important one. You can search for notifications or filter them by apps as well. You can pin a notification to act on it later or remember a task. You can add custom notifications, and in the future, the developers plan to add location-based notifications. Pinnit has a one-time fee of ₹170 after 14 days of trial.