Your guide to the smartest magnetic accessories of 2025

For years, MagSafe used to be one of those iPhone walled garden things, the kind of feature that iPhone users used to take for granted and flex in the company of Android users, even as the latter pretended not to care. Those magnets on the back of your phone that let you oh-so-satisfyingly snap on chargers, wallets, stands, grips? Well, they aren’t exclusive to the iPhone anymore—with the latest Google Pixels supporting the same Qi2 magnetic charging standard, the smartphone universe finally sees eye to eye on one fact: magnets are fun! So, whether you’re Team iPhone, Team Pixel or simply Team “I want in on this", here are the best MagSafe accessories to upgrade your daily carry.

Boost Phone Storage: Sandisk Creator Phone SSD

View Full Image Bump up phone storage without paying the premium for higher capacity phone models

You don’t have to be shooting in 4K 60 frames per second or ProRes video to rapidly run out of phone storage, but if you do, the Sandisk Creator Phone SSD is a smarter way to bump up phone storage without paying the premium for higher capacity phone models. Weighing just about 54g and encased in a rubberized chassis with 3-meter drop protection and IP65 rating for dust and rain exposure, the SSD magnetically attaches to MagSafe-compatible phones. Super handy when you're filming on the go, with no juggling a drive in one hand while holding your phone in the other. The included cable makes short work of connecting the drive to the phone, with a speedy USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface delivering up to 1,000 MB/s read and ~950 MB/s write speeds—that’s fast enough to enable Apple ProRes recording to directly save the massive video files on to the drive, and the drive doesn’t choke or slow down even during longer shoots.

The Creator Phone SSD is available in 1TB ( ₹14,299) and 2TB ( ₹21,499) variants.

Cash-and-Carry: DailyObjects Stack Phone Wallet Stand

View Full Image The integrated stand uses a precision friction hinge

MagSafe wallets are a dime-a-dozen, but the DailyObjects Stack Phone Wallet Stand ( ₹2,999) hits different. The anodized aluminum exterior, available in tangerine (and slate, forest and carbon) to match the color of the (iPhone) season, snaps securely to the back of the phone, while the plush interior holds up to three cards without scratching. The integrated stand uses a precision friction hinge, which adjusts to a variety of angles for use in both portrait and landscape orientations (for video calls, doomscrolling or reading), and discreetly conceals the wallet within.

Folks looking for a simpler kickstand could look at the brand's Stacks Phone Grip & Stand ( ₹1499), a MagSafe phone grip which doubles as a phone stand in landscape mode.

Charge Me Up: Stuffcool Odin and Sharge Icemag 2

View Full Image The Stuffcool Odin is a 10,000mAh capacity Qi2 power bank

With magnets that snap your phone into the perfect charging spot, power banks have been the most obvious use case of MagSafe tech, but it’s only with Qi2 charging that they’ve achieved a modicum of respectable wireless charging speeds. Take the Stuffcool Odin ( ₹3,999) for instance—you get a 10,000mAh capacity Qi2-certified power bank with 15W wireless charging support, plus a handy built-in USB-C cable for 35W charging that takes an iPhone or Pixel from zero to 50% in just about 30 minutes.

There’s even a handy digital battery meter and a built-in stand, so you don’t need a separate stand to prop your phone up. Spend a little more, and you can consider the 10,000mAh Qi2 Sharge Icemag 2 ( ₹5,699) power bank, with its transparent design that shows off its internal circuitry and looks straight out of a Nothing catalog. It’s even got an RGB-light up fan that cycles through colors and keeps your phone cool while charging at up to 15W speeds (30W when connected to the USB port), with the added upside of increasing battery longevity over the long run.