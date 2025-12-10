Your guide to the smartest magnetic accessories of 2025

You don’t have to be shooting in 4K 60 frames per second or ProRes video to rapidly run out of phone storage, but if you do, the Sandisk Creator Phone SSD is a smarter way to bump up phone storage without paying the premium for higher capacity phone models. Weighing just about 54g and encased in a rubberized chassis with 3-meter drop protection and IP65 rating for dust and rain exposure, the SSD magnetically attaches to MagSafe-compatible phones. Super handy when you're filming on the go, with no juggling a drive in one hand while holding your phone in the other. The included cable makes short work of connecting the drive to the phone, with a speedy USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface delivering up to 1,000 MB/s read and ~950 MB/s write speeds—that’s fast enough to enable Apple ProRes recording to directly save the massive video files on to the drive, and the drive doesn’t choke or slow down even during longer shoots.