Five tech podcasts to make sense of the world in 2025

We live in a scary and exciting world of rapidly advancing technology, one that is evolving so rapidly that it might be difficult to make sense of through mainstream media and articles. Podcasts offer an accessible and engaging way to keep up with the latest trends, insights, and discussions in the tech industry. Here are some noteworthy tech podcasts to consider in 2025, including both established and emerging shows:

Your Undivided Attention

Attention please

Hosts: Tristan Harris & Aza Raskin

USP: Ethical technology and its impact on society

This podcast, created by the Center for Humane Technology, explores how technology influences human behavior and society. It delves into topics like digital addiction, misinformation, and the ethical responsibilities of tech companies.

Some recent episodes include The Self-Preserving Machine: Why AI Learns to Deceive; The Tech-God Complex: Why We Need to be Skeptics ("religious thinking is shaping the future of technology: AI is talked about as a godlike force and tech leaders promise us digital salvation"); and When the "Person" Abusing Your Child is a Chatbot: The Tragic Story of Sewell Setzer (about the tragic case of a young boy who died by suicide after he was abused and manipulated by AI chatbots for months. His mother Megan is suing the company that made those chatbots).

Rabbit Hole

Down under

Host: Kevin Roose (The New York Times)

USP: Deep dives into internet culture and its unintended consequences

This investigative podcast examines how the internet is shaping our thoughts and behaviors. From YouTube rabbit holes to online radicalization, it uncovers the hidden forces driving our digital experiences.

The podcast was created after multiple shootings that were tied to online radicalization. Roose does in-depth interviews with people who have been deeply impacted by some aspect of the internet, usually leading to radicalization. The first three episodes of the podcast focus on Caleb Cain, a young man based in West Virginia, whose YouTube search history shifted from politically moderate videos to far-right conspiracy theories.

Uncanny Valley

Weird tech

Hosts: Various Experts from the AI Industry

USP: The future of AI and the human-machine relationship

'Uncanny Valley' investigates artificial intelligence, exploring its evolution, risks, and potential. The discussions often blur the lines between reality and science fiction, making it a fascinating listen for those curious about AI's role in our lives. “Whether it’s a pivotal decision made inside a tech company, a quirky, new habit of a CEO, or the overwhelming expansion of generative AI, we’ll explain why these matter and how they affect you,” is how Wired describes the podcast.

Accidental Tech Hosts: Marco Arment, Casey Liss, and John Siracusa

USP: Three nerds discussing tech, Apple, programming, and loosely related matters.

The three hosts discuss technology, primarily focusing on Apple products, software development, and other tech-related topics in a casual and conversational style, sharing their insights and opinions on various tech issues with a nerdy perspective.

Darknet Diaries

Dark side

Host: Jack Rhysider

USP: A podcast featuring true stories from the dark side of the Internet