Toy story: Inside a niche (and expensive) hobby
SummaryMillennials, increasingly well-travelled and steeped in Western pop culture, are turning to toy collection as a serious, and often pricey, hobby
For 35-year-old Shrey Pacheco, a Delhi resident and media professional, one of the best gifts he has ever recieved was for his 31st birthday—a model of football club Manchester United’s legendary football stadium, Old Trafford, by Danish toymaker Lego. While it cost his wife, 36-year-old corporate professional Anisha Sharma a lofty ₹30,000, this did not deter the duo—since then, the couple has built an impressive collection of toys at their residence.
A similar story unfolded with 34-year-old Avishek Dalal, who works as a developer with a US technology firm in Hyderabad. A decade ago, in the early years of his career, Dalal spent nearly ₹10,000 on a scale model of a Formula 1 racing car by Ferrari. “It was the kind of purchase that growing up as a middle-class kid, your parents wouldn’t even dream of allowing. So, in a way, this made me feel that I was independent, and had the means to fulfill childhood dreams," he said.