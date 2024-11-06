Toy story: Inside a niche (and expensive) hobby

Dalal, who estimates his toy spend at just above ₹50,000 so far, also collects tinkering models—toys of special artifacts with rich historical connotations that need some degree of skill to build. “Ugears, which is quite popular in the US and Europe, is now in India. Their sets need you to follow precise instructions as well as improvisation such as using wax to smoothen the edges, in order to build. Their models are super-precise, and the process is therapeutic and engaging," said Dalal, who recently bought his first Ugears item—a trinkets box that he built for his wife, an edtech professional.