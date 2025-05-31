Toyota Vellfire review: A limousine wrapped in the body of a van
There’s nothing subtle about the Toyota Vellfire: it makes a powerful visual statement and offers ample legroom and comfort
Can a colossal MPV steal the spotlight on the red carpet? The Toyota Vellfire is doing just that, and how. Ever since its 2023 debut, this luxury van has been rolling off showroom floors, especially among Bollywood’s elite. And it’s easy to see why: the Vellfire isn’t just transport, it’s an experience. And the 2025 model that hit the road last month continues this tradition.
There’s nothing subtle about the Vellfire’s presence, drenched as it is in deep black and dripping in chrome. The large, dark chrome grille and sleek, jewelled headlamps lend it a commanding and unmistakable face.