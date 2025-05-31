Toyota Vellfire review: A limousine wrapped in the body of a van

Can a colossal MPV steal the spotlight on the red carpet? The Toyota Vellfire is doing just that, and how. Ever since its 2023 debut, this luxury van has been rolling off showroom floors, especially among Bollywood’s elite. And it’s easy to see why: the Vellfire isn’t just transport, it’s an experience. And the 2025 model that hit the road last month continues this tradition.

There’s nothing subtle about the Vellfire’s presence, drenched as it is in deep black and dripping in chrome. The large, dark chrome grille and sleek, jewelled headlamps lend it a commanding and unmistakable face.

Walk around it and the scale hits you—the Vellfire is vast. But it’s not just about size; design details like the chrome-accented kink in the window line add a touch of pizzazz. It sits on 19-inch alloy wheels, and the slab-sided rear is finessed with tail lamps that meet in a V-shaped light signature.

Even with all seats in place, the boot offers usable luggage space. For more room, the third row slides on rails or folds up against the sides, giving you flexibility to suit every need.

Also read: Inside India’s first Lego store in Gurugram

Slide open the powered rear doors and step into a sanctuary that feels more like a luxury suite than a van. The middle-row captain’s chairs are the highlight—fully reclining, ventilated massagers that can be adjusted via traditional controls or the detachable touchscreen remotes tucked into the armrests.

Legroom? Exceptional. Space? Palatial. Even someone as tall as Shaquille O’Neal could lounge here without complaint. This isn’t just comfort, it’s indulgence.

The third row—often an afterthought in most MPVs—is surprisingly comfortable. Access is easy through the middle, legroom is ample, and reclining backrests ensure that even three adults can travel in genuine comfort.

Toyota has packed the Vellfire to the gills with features that redefine rear-seat luxury: dual panoramic sunroofs with individual controls, a massive 14-inch roof-mounted entertainment screen, powered window blinds for all three rows, flip-out tray tables for working or snacking on the go, and dedicated AC vents and sunshades even for third-row passengers

Up front, the story is just as impressive. There’s a 14-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto; 15-speaker JBL premium sound system; 360-degree camera system for navigating tight spaces; 4-zone climate control with tactile physical knobs; fully digital instrument cluster; and a powered driver’s seat.

Every touchpoint is swathed in rich leather and wood, giving the cabin a warm, inviting feel that’s unmistakably premium.

Easy on the hands

Safety is top-tier, with Toyota’s full suite of ADAS features including Lane Keep Assist; Adaptive Cruise Control, six airbags, and ABS with EBD.

Despite its size, the Vellfire is surprisingly manageable to drive. The wraparound windscreen and slim A-pillars offer excellent visibility. You sit high and commanding as well. This a vehicle to glide in.

Under the hood is a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 128hp electric motor, delivering a combined output of 250 hp.

It’s best driven with a light foot to take advantage of its hybrid tech. Push too hard and the CVT (continuously variable transmission) does groan in protest. Keep it smooth and it rewards you with quiet, electric-assisted cruising and a commendable fuel economy of around 19kmpl, which is astonishing for something this big.

A vast improvement over its predecessor, the Vellfire’s ride quality still falls just short of true limousine plushness. Rear passengers will be comfortable most of the time, but on less-than-perfect roads which are common in India, the cabin can feel slightly unsettled—something you might not expect at this price point.

With prices ranging from ₹1.20- ₹1.30 crore, the Toyota Vellfire finds itself competing with some of the best luxury sedans on the market. But while those cars may wear more prestigious badges, none can match the Vellfire’s combination of space, comfort, presence, and the legendary hassle-free Toyota ownership. It’s a limousine in spirit, wrapped in the body of a van—with a personality that’s uniquely its own.

The specs

Engine : 2.5 litre petrol Electric motor: Permanent magnetic synchronous

Combined power: 250hp Price: ₹1.2-1.3 crore Features: 14-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 15-speaker JBL premium sound system, 360-degree camera system

Renuka Kirpalani is consulting editor, Autocar India.

Also read: Big data has changed cricket