Trapped at home

The law covers “domestic relationships" and this could mean any two persons “who live or have, at any point of time, lived together in a shared household, when they are related by consanguinity, marriage, or through a relationship in the nature of marriage, adoption or are family members living together as a joint family." That is, it covers the spectrum of relationships within the typical household. Therefore, as family members are forced to stay indoors in small, crowded homes, in a culture that does not believe in personal space or privacy, think also of abuse and violence against elders, between cousins, uncles and aunts and children, and in-laws. In the context of the Indian household, silence and denial underpin everything.