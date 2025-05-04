Planning your next holiday? These apps will make your life easier

When it comes to travel planning, while the big names like Airbnb, Booking.com, and Hotels.com dominate the landscape, there’s a vibrant ecosystem of lesser-known apps that offer powerful, often more focused features for savvy travelers. Whether you’re a foodie on a mission, a sustainability-conscious adventurer, or simply someone looking to streamline travel logistics, these underrated travel planning apps are worth adding to your digital toolkit.

Rome2Rio

Rome free

Planning how to get from Point A to Point B in an unfamiliar country can be tricky, especially when the route involves multiple modes of transport. Rome2Rio is a travel planner that shows you how to get anywhere by plane, train, bus, ferry, or car. Simply enter your origin and destination, and it maps out routes complete with estimated durations, prices, and booking links.

Whether you're trying to reach a remote village in the Alps or figuring out the cheapest way to get from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Rome2Rio gives a comprehensive overview of your options. Yes, Rome2Rio works in India as well and can be used to plan journeys within the country. It provides travel options for various modes of transportation, including trains, buses, ferries, and planes, and includes operators like Indian Railways, FlixBus, and other local transportation companies.

Wanderlog

Not all who wander...

If you're tired of juggling spreadsheets, notes, and email confirmations, Wanderlog is a godsend. It lets you build detailed itineraries with drag-and-drop ease, integrating reservations, flights, maps, and activity lists in one place. You can add restaurants, attractions, and custom notes, then view your plans by day, map, or timeline.

Wanderlog is especially great for group trips—it offers collaborative planning, so everyone can pitch in and stay on the same page. And unlike some planners, it works offline too.

TripIt TripIt shines in its simplicity: forward any confirmation email (flights, hotels, car rentals, etc.) to a designated address, and it automatically builds a master itinerary. You can access it anytime, even offline. For frequent travelers, the Pro version offers real-time flight alerts, gate changes, and reward point tracking. It may not be as flashy as some newer apps, but TripIt excels at consolidating scattered information into a single, stress-free view of your trip.

Culture Trip

Culture vulture

The best app to discover authentic local experiences. While most travelers want to see the major attractions, if you are among those seeking authentic experiences—places locals go, hidden gems, and stories behind the destination—Culture Trip will curate content created by locals, blending destination guides with personal essays, offbeat tips, and neighborhood deep-dives—think of it as part travel planner, part magazine.

The app has information and articles on trips within India as well.

Roadtrippers If you are one for always finding scenic routes and quirky stops, Roadtrippers is the app for you—especially if you are travelling to the USA and Canada. It helps plan car journeys with a focus on discovering unique roadside attractions, scenic points, diners, and offbeat museums.

Simply enter your start and end points, and the app maps a route with interesting detours and must-see places. The app also calculates fuel costs and allows for collaboration, making it great for group road trips. The US and Canada have the best coverage, but it’s expanding.

PackPoint

Packing made easy

Overpacking and underpacking are both travel woes that PackPoint helps solve. Input your destination, travel dates, type of trip (business, beach, hiking), and PackPoint generates a customized packing list that factors in weather forecasts and activities. You can tweak it manually and even share your list with others. It’s a small but mighty tool that saves time, reduces stress, and ensures you don’t forget essentials like chargers or umbrellas.

HappyCow

Veg only

For vegetarian and vegan travelers, finding food on the road can be a challenge—especially in places where plant-based diets are uncommon. Enter HappyCow, a crowd-sourced guide to vegan and vegetarian restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and health food stores around the world. With listings in over 180 countries, HappyCow offers reviews, photos, and filters (like gluten-free or organic) to help you find the best plant-based meals wherever you go.

It also lists places with veg-friendly options, so even omnivores traveling with vegans can benefit. There are over 2000 listings for India!

Flush

Down the drain

Flush does exactly what it promises: helps you locate the nearest public restroom, fast. With a clean interface and offline access, it’s a life-saver during long days of sightseeing or transit. The database includes thousands of toilets around the world, with filters for disabled access and paid vs. free options. Not glamorous, but absolutely practical.

