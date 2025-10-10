Travel smart: What to pack to make your next holiday effortless

Travel today is as much about smart planning as it is about spontaneous discovery. The right tech can mean the difference between a frantic airport dash and a seamless check-in, or between blurry photos and professional-grade travel reels. The new wave of travel gadgets goes beyond convenience—they help you stay connected, organised and present, while leaving room for a little magic. Here’s a round-up of some of the best gadgets that promise to make your holiday smoother from takeoff to touchdown.

Smart luggage

WHYTRIP, a smart, modular carry-on

Smart suitcases like the Horizn Studios M5 Smart Cabin Luggage and Away’s The Carry-On with Pocket now come with built-in GPS trackers, battery packs, and proximity alerts.

Some newer options, like the WHYTRIP Smart Luggage, even feature biometric locks and USB-C charging ports. They connect via apps to show the bag’s location and remaining battery life, which is especially handy during layovers or when you’re juggling multiple connections.

If you’re looking for something ultra-light but sturdy, the Samsonite Proxis series—made from a self-reinforcing polymer—balances durability with sustainability. For the tech-savvy frequent flyer, investing in a smart suitcase means never losing sight of your belongings again.

Travel trackers

The Samsung SmartTag2 is great for Android users

Even if your luggage isn’t “smart,” it can still be smartly tracked. The Apple AirTag and Tile Pro have become must-haves for travelers who want peace of mind. Slip one into your suitcase, backpack, or even your passport holder, and you’ll always know where your items are.

If you’re on Android, Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag2 offers precise tracking with a long-lasting battery and a range of over 100 meters. For those heading into the wild, the Garmin inReach Mini 2 offers GPS tracking and even satellite messaging—an invaluable backup for off-grid adventures.

Smart notebooks

The Rocketbook Core

If you’re someone who still loves jotting down notes, sketching itineraries, or keeping a travel journal, the Rocketbook Core is a perfect hybrid of analog and digital. You write on real paper using erasable pens, then upload your notes to Google Drive, Evernote, or Dropbox before wiping the page clean for reuse.

For those who prefer typing on the go, the reMarkable 2 tablet offers the tactile satisfaction of handwriting with the convenience of cloud storage. It’s perfect for writers or professionals who don’t want to lug a laptop on a short trip but still need to take notes, draft, or brainstorm.

Universal power solutions

The Nomad 10 portable solar charger for those remote vacations

The most overlooked yet crucial gadget on any trip? A versatile power hub. The Anker 737 Power Bank can charge a laptop, phone, and tablet simultaneously with its 140W output. Meanwhile, the Zendure Passport III is a universal travel adapter that automatically adjusts to voltage and includes USB-C fast charging ports for all your devices.

If you’re heading somewhere remote, the Goal Zero Nomad 10 Solar Panel lets you harness solar energy to charge your gadgets off the grid. It’s foldable, lightweight, and made for adventure travellers who camp, hike, or road trip through less-connected destinations.

Health and hygiene

The self-cleaning LARQ bottle

Smart health gadgets can make a real difference on the road. The QicoBay P1 Smart Flosser ensures you don’t compromise dental hygiene on holiday. Meanwhile, the LARQ Bottle PureVis uses UV-C light to purify water and clean the bottle itself, ideal for international travel where tap water quality varies.

For those prone to jet lag, the TimeShifter app, combined with a Lumos Smart Sleep Mask, uses light exposure science to help your body adjust faster to new time zones—perfect for frequent flyers.

The TimeShifter apps helps even astranauts stay connected to circadian rhythms

Organisers and more

The Bellroy Tech Kit Compact

Travel tech isn’t just about the big gadgets—it’s the small helpers that make the difference. The Bellroy Tech Kit Compact keeps cables, chargers, and SD cards neatly organised. The Tile Slim tracker fits easily inside your passport wallet, and the Orbitkey Nest doubles as both an organiser and wireless charger.

If you like to travel light but still stay prepared, the Max Pump 3 is a mini electric pump that can inflate air mattresses or compress clothes into vacuum bags—ideal for campers or long stays.

Language and connectivity

eSIM apps help you cross borders without losing connectivity

Exploring a new country? The Pocketalk S Translator offers real-time two-way translation in over 80 languages, powered by a built-in eSIM for data in over 130 countries. Meanwhile, the Skyroam Solis Lite provides portable Wi-Fi for up to ten devices—a godsend for families or workations.