The perks of an open-door policy at work

T .S. Kalyanaraman, the managing director of Kalyan Jewellers, prefers to take a backseat when it comes to daily operations. Instead, he focuses on understanding his customers and making improvements to the business when required.

“I find joy in understanding a customer’s experience and their constantly evolving needs. I randomly call them to check in on their shopping experience,” says Thrissur-based Kalyanaraman, 78. “It not only helps me stay grounded, but also keeps me attuned to the pulse of the company.”

Kalyanaraman’s interest in business development began at the age of 12, observing his father build trust with clients at their textile shop. While studying commerce at Thrissur’s Sree Kerala Varma College, he grasped the importance of number crunching. Eventually he developed an interest in jewellery, despite others finding the idea disruptive owing to high inventory costs and funding challenges.

Kalyanaraman launched his first jewellery showroom in 1993. Today, the brand has expanded to 190 stores across India and the Middle East.

In an interview with Lounge, Kalyanaraman talks about mentorship and the importance of personal time. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor? My grandfather and father. Their ability to adapt to changing circumstances and seize opportunities was remarkable, and I continue to draw inspiration from their agility and foresight.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Being a mentor means more than just guiding others—it’s about creating an environment where everyone feels supported and empowered to grow. I maintain an open-door policy and my direct phone line is displayed in all Kalyan stores, making it accessible to both customers and staff. This transparency fosters an atmosphere of trust.

What’s your morning schedule like? I typically wake up by 5:30am. After starting my day with yoga and a quick swim, I spend quality time with my family during breakfast, engaging in conversations that are free from business discussions. This personal time is important for me to stay connected with my family before diving into work.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? I would recommend the Ramayana—it offers the higher learnings of life.

Productivity principles you follow? I value time deeply and believe in maintaining a clear distinction between work and personal life. When I’m at home, I dedicate that time entirely to family, whether it’s with my children or grandchild.

How do you unwind? Travelling and spending time with my grandchildren.