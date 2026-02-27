TVS Apache RTX 300: A bike built for those long, rocky adventures

The first time I set eyes on the TVS Apache RTX 300, I stopped mid stride and stared in appreciation. Not surprising because the RTX has a captivating presence that made me momentarily wonder if it was truly powered by just a 299.1cc engine, rather than something closer to the 500cc mark.

Up close, my initial appreciation was reaffirmed. The fit and finish are excellent, from the switchgear and the paint, to the meticulous stitching on the seat and the detailing on the tank. At ₹2.29 lakh for the fully loaded Built to Order (BtO) version, it looks and feels like it is punching well above its weight. This is a motorcycle that will cause passers-by to slow their walk and run a long, unhurried eye over it.

The stance helps. The RTX crouches forward like a predator waiting for permission. The LED headlamp has a sharp, slightly menacing look. The tank is sculpted with deep knee recesses, the white trellis frame is proudly visible, and the upswept exhaust adds to the sense of visual movement even when the bike is standing still. TVS has absolutely nailed the aesthetics.

Underneath all this theatre sits an engine that marks an important turning point for TVS. For years, some of the company’s most visible performance motorcycles were built around the 312cc engine developed with BMW. The RTX 300 breaks away from that partnership. Its 299.1cc liquid cooled, single cylinder engine is a fully in house effort, developed by TVS Racing. It makes 36bhp and 28.5Nm and is designed with an oversquare architecture that favours mid-range usability over headline grabbing top end numbers.

With all these characteristics, it seems that a new pony has pranced into the ADV corral dominated by the KTMs and the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The question is, will it be picked upon and heckled, or will it stand its own ground? To find out, I used it as my everyday motorcycle.

Thumb the starter and the engine comes to life with a raspy snarl typical of a large single. This is not a charismatic roar, but it is honest. Within a few kilometres around my neighbourhood, which has open boulevards and sweeping corners, it became clear that this is a sweet motorcycle to ride. It scores an “A”, because it ticks all the Cs. It is comfortable, compliant and, most importantly, confidence inspiring. It corners beautifully and encouraged me to enter a corner faster and lean further than usual.

In traffic, its balance stands out. At 180kg, this is not a light motorcycle, yet the mass is so well centralised that crawling along at walking pace feels effortless.

It is a tall motorcycle, with a seat height of 835mm, which may worry riders under about five foot eight. The seat itself, though, is well shaped and comfortable, and the riding triangle felt spot on to me. I was seated upright, in control, with just enough forward lean to feel engaged. The test bike I rode was the top spec BtO variant. It represents TVS saying, politely but firmly, that restraint has been abandoned. Gold-finished upside-down forks with 41mm of travel, a brass coated chain, adjustable suspension front and rear, and a tyre pressure monitoring system round out a suite of electronics that feels remarkably comprehensive for this segment. None of it feels like garnish.

Even the base RTX comes loaded. Ride by wire throttle, four riding modes, cruise control, traction control, switchable ABS and a crisp TFT display are standard. Step up and you get Bluetooth connectivity, a bidirectional quickshifter and navigation mirroring.

The bidirectional quickshifter, however, felt like the test bike’s least settled component. In practice, the shifts often lacked the crispness I expected, occasionally feeling hesitant or abrupt, which interrupted the otherwise fluid rhythm of the ride.

Out on a longer Sunday ride, another trait revealed itself. The engine’s low-range response is a little lazy. There is an ever so slight pause before the engine gathers itself and surges ahead. Ironically, this works in the RTX’s favour for new riders. It makes the motorcycle less intimidating, more forgiving, and easier to manage on loose surfaces.

A minor but persistent irritation was the rear-view mirrors; the ball joints lack sufficient tension, causing the wind blast at cruising speeds to gradually nudge them out of alignment.

Where the RTX truly shines is in its suspension and chassis balance. This is the first mainstream TVS motorcycle to use WP suspension components, sourced from the same Dutch firm that equips KTM’s performance machines. The progressive springs are excellent. On broken roads they feel supple, soaking up imperfections without drama. Pick up the pace and they firm up, offering control and composure when corners arrive.

A lot of this confidence also comes from the new split trellis frame and cast aluminium swingarm. The engine is used as a stressed member, adding rigidity where it matters. The front end feels precise without being nervous. Leaned over, there is clear feedback through the bars that allowed me to hold a line rather than constantly adjust it.

At the rear, the swingarm kept the bike planted when I rolled on the throttle mid corner. Direction changes felt clean and predictable. This balance, clearly informed by TVS’ racing and rally experience, is the RTX’s greatest strength. It constantly encourages trust. Carry more speed, lean a little further, relax your grip. The bike has your back.

There are four riding modes, but two distinct power maps. One is used for Rain and Urban in which the throttle response is softer and measured. The other more aggressive map is used for Tour and Rally which sharpens power delivery, with Rally also switching off rear ABS. It is a sensible, well-judged spread.

So, can the RTX do Ladakh? Without question. It has the grunt, the suspension and the composure to handle tarmac and dirt while carrying luggage.

It is particularly well suited to riders new to adventure touring who want something approachable rather than intimidating.

There are caveats. The rear seat is not kind to pillions on long trips. And, with a 12.5-litre tank and an observed efficiency of roughly 20kpl during my test, the effective range sits at about 250km—meaning long-distance tourers will need to plan their fuel stops with precision. A larger tank would have made a big difference.

Even so, the Apache RTX 300 feels like a statement of intent. It is not trying to shout the loudest in the adventure touring room. Instead, it quietly makes its case with balance, composure and an ease of use that endears it to the rider. TVS has built a motorcycle that feels ready to roam, and more importantly, ready to welcome you along for the journey.

