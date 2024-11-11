Finding life and business lessons in the kitchen

In 2018, Vaibhav Anant came across a video of a marine biologist extracting a plastic straw from a sea turtle’s nose. The struggles of the distressed creature prodded him to look up the harmful effects of single-use plastic. A few weeks later, he quit his job with an EdTech firm to address the issue through his start-up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“From a simple concept of eliminating plastic straws, we discovered that there was a massive need for sustainable packaging across industries. One of our biggest challenges at that stage was to commercialise our products by ensuring that our alternatives were not only eco-friendly, but also cost-effective, scaleable and functionally similar to conventional plastic packaging," says Anant, 34, founder and CEO of Bambrew.

The team at Bengaluru-based Bambrew uses natural fibres such as bamboo, sugarcane and seaweed as raw materials to manufacture their packaging materials. Through hours of research, testing and refinement, they have developed a proprietary coating technology that gives their paper products the strength and durability of plastic, without compromising its biodegradability.

Also read: 'Prioritize to tick things off the to-do list' Anant says that over the last few years, their products have saved over 60,000 tons of single-use plastic, reduced 1.25 lakh tons of carbon dioxide emissions and conserved millions of kilowatts of energy, and are utilised by companies such as Amazon, Tata and Unilever.

“It feels like a small victory for the planet through the decisions made in a conference room or over a product order. Those moments remind me that every small change adds up to something monumental," he says.

The fascination for creativity, design and the evolution of ideas led him to the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), where he pursued a Bachelor of Fashion Technology. Anant believes his student days have gone a long way in shaping his thoughts today.

“NIFT just didn’t teach me about fabrics and trends. I learned how to blend innovation with practicality, how to think outside the box and how to take risks. And those lessons were critical in the early days of my entrepreneurial journey," he says.

Anant talks to Lounge about mentorship and why he enjoys the time spent in the kitchen.

Who do you consider your mentor? My wife, Vaishali, has been my greatest source of inspiration and strength. The wisdom and insights into industry operations handed out by K Ravi Kumar, IAS, Secretary of Industries, Jharkhand, have given me a deeper understanding of how to align Bambrew's mission with larger governmental goals. RK Srivastava, IFS, Director of National Bamboo Mission in Karnataka, has also played a pivotal role. His deep understanding of sustainable practices and bamboo's potential has been instrumental in Bambrew's development. He helped us see beyond the commercial aspect and focus on the environmental impact we could make. I've also learned through Ganesamurthy, the ex-founder of Sellerworx and ex-Flipkart, and his journey as an entrepreneur, which has taught me about resilience, innovation and the importance of building strong business ecosystems. And then there's my co-founder, Kunal Prasad, whose strategic thinking and ability to execute have been crucial in taking Bambrew to where it is today.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? Humility and empathy are qualities deeply instilled in me by my wife. One key piece of advice came from Ganesamurthy, who cautioned me about the potential risks of sharing our proprietary technology with customers. His guidance helped us maintain control over our innovations and intellectual property, preventing others from replicating our work.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Being a mentor means serving as a guide, a source of support and an enabler for others to reach their full potential. It’s about sharing my experiences, insights and knowledge to help others navigate their challenges, avoid potential pitfalls and grow both personally and professionally.

What's your morning schedule like? My morning schedule is a blend of mindfulness, research and preparation for the day ahead. I usually wake up around 7am and spend some time with my mother, gaining a bit of morning wisdom, which sets a positive tone and gives me clarity for the day. I dedicate time to researching the latest developments in sustainability, staying updated with the innovations and trends that impact our work. I also catch up on morning news to remain informed about broader events. I try to incorporate yoga or a workout session, which helps me stay energised and focussed. With my mind and body ready, I review my to-do list and take a look at the meetings lined up on my calendar. This routine keeps me grounded, informed and well-prepared for the day's challenges.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? With the shift to remote work and fewer distractions, I began dedicating specific blocks of time to dive deeper into industry trends, especially in sustainability. This allowed me to stay updated on the latest innovations, sharpen my skills and continuously bring new insights into my work.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? I highly recommend the book, Good to Great. It explores the idea that ‘good’ is the enemy of ‘great’, emphasising that settling for ‘good’ can prevent you from achieving truly remarkable things. The book offers valuable insights on how companies and individuals can push beyond mediocrity to reach greatness. In addition, I would encourage listening to Karthik Reddy of Blume Ventures. His discussions are concise and insightful, offering real-world perspectives on both life and business.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? I find great joy in cooking. I enjoy experimenting with different cuisines and ingredients, creating new dishes and perfecting recipes. Cooking allows me to disconnect from the hustle of work and engage in something creative and fulfilling. It's a significant part of how I unwind and recharge.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders and creative individuals discuss their mentors and their work ethics.

