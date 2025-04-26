Vaibhav Kala of Aquaterra Adventures: The outdoors man

That didn’t stop him from opening up new trips, which were as diverse as the mountain landscapes they operate in—treks and hikes, jeep safaris and rafting and camping across the Himalaya. Over the next few years, they started weekend rafting operations on the Bhagirathi and Alaknanda. Then followed longer trips on the Tons and the Kali. They were soon travelling outside of Uttarakhand—to the Subansiri, Lohit and Siang in the North-East and the Zanskar in the north. And wandering to remote spots like Auden’s Col in Uttarakhand and Parang La in Himachal Pradesh that few had accessed in the past.