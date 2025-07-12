What is vibe coding, the new way to build software
Vibe coding is transforming how software is built, shifting from manual coding to a collaborative process with AI which allows developers to focus on vision and creativity
Not too long ago, building software meant crafting every line by hand, carefully typing functions, loops, and logic into an empty editor. Then came a quiet shift: autocomplete. At first, it was just saving us a few keystrokes. Developers would press the "Tab" key and watch the IDE fill in the blanks. Useful but subtle.
Fast forward to today, and that little "Tab" has grown into something much bigger. Coding has evolved from completing lines to designing entire features through natural language. It starts with describing what's needed, and intelligent systems now help build it. The role of the developer is evolving from code author to creative director.