‘Accepting fear leads to clearer decisions’

The decision to study mechanical engineering at VTU, Belagavi was relatively simple for Vijay Subramaniam, for he was simply following in the footsteps of his elder brother. But that single decision shaped his life in the time ahead.

A passionate musician, he doubled up as the drummer and manager for the four-piece alternate rock band, Synaps. It gave him his first understanding of how creativity and structure go hand-in-hand. And quite unknowingly, take his first steps into the professional workspace.

“That dual role taught me the importance of structure behind the scenes, which later became incredibly valuable when I moved into the entertainment industry. Structure creates freedom and a strong foundation allows creativity to truly flourish. I learned early on to value play as much as work and I still hold that belief,” says Mumbai-based Subramaniam, 40, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network.

The early vision through Collective Artists Network was to simply give structure to a disorganised talent management market. Over time, it evolved into how pop culture could be amplified, scaled and used to create real impact, while creating an ecosystem that could support talent, content and ideas in a long-term manner. Their clients today include established Bollywood actors and ingenious content creators from around the country.

“Every individual is different and there’s no single formula for success. Our approach is always to understand a person’s strengths, vision and ambition, and then figure out how we can create value around it. It’s about partnership, not prescription,” he says.

At a time when Artificial Intelligence is the talk of the town - it’s an integral part of Collective Artists Network’s work as well - Subramaniam believes that technology should serve creativity, rather than lead it.

“The future belongs to those who can adapt to emerging changes in media without losing their core voice,” he says.

Subramaniam talks to Lounge about mentorship and the importance of not overthinking.

Vijay Subramaniam

Who do you consider your mentor? I’ve had different mentors at different stages of my life, each helping me see things more clearly at that point in time.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? That long-term thinking always matters more than short-term wins, especially when you’re building something that’s meant to last.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Mentorship is about emotional investment and helping overall growth of an individual - not just professional.

What’s your morning schedule like? I usually start my day with chai and catching up on the news. I try to work out every day, some days are better than others. I often play a bit of guitar or spend time on my handpan before heading to work, and I like being one of the first people in the office. Of late, I’ve been into padel.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? I’m very mindful of time, my own and everyone else’s. Being on time is a small thing, but it builds trust and discipline. I also don’t overthink decisions. I believe in moving fast, learning fast and being okay with getting things wrong along the way - that’s often the quickest way to clarity.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? The pandemic taught me that uncertainty isn’t something to wait out, it’s something you learn to work with. I did develop a fitness routine, which I didn’t really have before, but the bigger shift was leading in absolute uncertain times. Accepting fear as part of the process made decision-making clearer, not harder.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? I’ve enjoyed reading Who Is Michael Ovitz? by Michael Ovitz and Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson.