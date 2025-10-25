Vikram Goyal: The designer who's turning brass into gold
The product designer, who just made his debut at Design Miami/Paris, discusses his interest in brass and local craftsmanship, and selling without a retail space
"What do you think?" asks Vikram Goyal, one of India’s leading product designers, showing me his latest work on an iPad. We are in his study at his home in a quiet south Delhi neighbourhood, surrounded by family photos, an M.F. Husain painting, framed sketches picked up from his travels, furniture upholstered with ceremonial textiles made for the Bhutanese royal family, and books on design, economics and history.
On the iPad screen is Karabha, a baby elephant sitting at ease with a playful glint in its eyes—a three-dimensional sculpture made in brass, a metal that’s become synonymous with Goyal’s work, which includes furniture, lighting and design objects. Three slides later is the twist: Karabha’s butt has a secret compartment, inside which lies an image that tells a tale from the Panchatantra, called The Mice and the Elephants. The story is of how kindness begets kindness, told through a sheet of brass hammered from the reverse side for weeks—a metalworking technique known as repoussé.
“This 3D work has been completely out of my comfort zone," says Goyal, 60. “We have done 10ft (wall panels), 2D animals, birds, but this is absolutely new to me… to get the expressions right, the body right, the structure right."
Karabha is one of the five animal sculptures Goyal, along with his team of 200-odd artisans, has developed over a span of six months as part of Vikram Goyal Studio’s latest project, The Soul Garden. Each animal represents a certain quality and carries a Panchatantra fable, rendered in repoussage. All five are on display till 26 October inside the gardens of L’Hôtel de Maisons, once the Paris home of Karl Lagerfeld, as part of Goyal’s debut showcase at Design Miami/Paris, the European edition of the collectible design fair.
“I did animals because we Indians revere them, and I wanted to take that belief to the world," says Goyal. “Now the normal thing would have been to illustrate the Panchatantra on the surface of the animals, but that’s not a very international language; it would have been too decorative. I also didn’t want to create hollow sculptures; I wanted to include the tales, since they are part of our folklore. So, they (the tales) are hidden, like how Indian palaces have secret compartments... global and also India-first."
This singular ambition has been central to Goyal’s work since 2004 when he first established his design studio with one craftsperson well versed in brass and repoussé work, a traditional skill once widely practised in India.