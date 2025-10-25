Vikram Goyal: The designer who's turning brass into gold

Besides growing the business, the other thing on Goyal’s mind is his legacy. “We have great designers with us who I know will keep the brand ethos alive. The larger vision is to move the needle for Indian craft and design and showcase it in the most intelligent way internationally," he says. The other important task on his to-do list is to increase the number of artisans to his studio. “They (the artisans) have been fantastic. Can you imagine sitting the whole day, hammering something from the back and only being able to see what you’ve made in front in totality after about a month? It’s only their hands and breathwork. There’s so much to do with brass and I feel we are just getting started."