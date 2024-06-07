Vikram Mehra of Saregama: The music maker
SummaryThe managing director of music label Saregama on encouraging an environment of risk-taking, seeking the opinion of his younger colleagues, and why it’s not always about technology
Every corner of the Saregama office on Mumbai’s Grant Road pays a tribute to Hindi movies and music. From Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle to Kishore Kumar and R.D. Burman, posters of iconic films, actors, singers and composers adorn the walls of the otherwise contemporary, sleek workplace of India’s oldest music label, nestled on the second floor of the Spencer building. While meeting rooms have apt names like Antara and Mehfil, strains of Chhoti Si Kahaani Se (from the 1987 film Ijaazat), greet you right at the entrance.
It’s obvious that managing director Vikram Mehra, 53, is a huge fan of films and songs from the 1970s and 1980s, which he refers to as his formative years. In fact, the first time he met Bhosle in person, Mehra says he had one request. “I touched her feet and said, aap mere liye bas ek cheez kar dijiye (please do just one thing for me). Please sing Do Lafzon Ki," Mehra recalls, referring to the superhit romantic number from The Great Gambler starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman that Mehra had watched in Jaipur’s iconic single-screen cinema Raj Mandir in 1979.