Vikram Mehra of Saregama: The music maker

“I thought, if I do what everyone considers safe, what is the point? If I step into an area people are scared of but I believe in, I should be able to bring about a change. There are two things to this—if you’re happy doing what you are, your contribution will become that much greater. If you’re doing it only because there is no other option or because society expects you to, ya ghar chalana hai (you have to pay the bills), you will never be able to manage that extra delta that a happy person can," says Mehra. His bets have paid off: Saregama reported quarterly net profit of ₹53.80 crore in March 2024, up 9.17% from ₹49.28 crore in March 2023. The company clocked net sales of ₹ 63.05 crore in March 2024, up 26.83% from ₹207.41 crore last year.