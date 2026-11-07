How Smoor's Vimal Sharma brought the mithai shop experience to a chocolate store

When Vimal Sharma was growing up in Ba, a small town in Fiji in the 1970s, he would eagerly wait for his family to return from Australia because they’d bring back boxes of chocolates from duty free. The 54-year-old founder and CEO of Smoor remembers snacking on Rocky Road, the nutty treat coated in melted chocolate, usually associated with Australia’s Gold Rush from the 1850s. “It was sort of an early addiction to chocolates,” he says.
When Vimal Sharma was growing up in Ba, a small town in Fiji in the 1970s, he would eagerly wait for his family to return from Australia because they’d bring back boxes of chocolates from duty free. The 54-year-old founder and CEO of Smoor remembers snacking on Rocky Road, the nutty treat coated in melted chocolate, usually associated with Australia’s Gold Rush from the 1850s. “It was sort of an early addiction to chocolates,” he says.
After studying business management in Melbourne and working with F&B chains, Sharma moved to India to venture into the chocolate business. In 2016, he launched Smoor (previously Bliss Chocolates), having noticed that chocolate was largely an occasional indulgence for Indian consumers. He wanted to position it as an alternative to traditional sweets, with a focus on gifting.
After studying business management in Melbourne and working with F&B chains, Sharma moved to India to venture into the chocolate business. In 2016, he launched Smoor (previously Bliss Chocolates), having noticed that chocolate was largely an occasional indulgence for Indian consumers. He wanted to position it as an alternative to traditional sweets, with a focus on gifting.
“Back then, chocolate was mostly imported, and a small number of brands catered to the mass category. It was also a time when Indians were becoming aspirational with higher disposable incomes owing to a boom in the IT sector, and more aware of product choices,” he says.
To tap into the evolving market, Smoor focused on high-quality couverture chocolate that uses a greater percentage of cocoa butter and is favoured for its rich taste, shine and snap.
Smoor sources almost 80% of its ingredients and chocolate components like pebbles and blocks from global manufacturers such as Barry Callebaut and Valrhona, simultaneously procuring single-origin beans from Ghana, Ecuador, the Ivory Coast and Papua New Guinea.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, it runs 70 outlets in lounges, cafés and kiosks in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune and Chennai. It has over 100 products, ranging from handcrafted pralines, chocolate bars and the viral kunafa chocolate bars to dragees, cookies, desserts and hot chocolate sticks.
In 2025, it launched a 68,000 sq ft experience centre at Bengaluru’s Avalahalli with a chocolate lab and factory, where visitors can get a glimpse of the bean-to-bar chocolate-making process, and a café and store. In July, the centre celebrated World Chocolate Day with factory tours, tastings and workshops.
Over the last few years, Smoor has grown from a predominantly offline business to an omnichannel brand. Digital sales accelerated significantly during the covid-19 pandemic, and it has been growing at a CAGR of 30% over the last three years, mostly organically (without store expansion). Revenue for this financial year is expected to close at ₹265 crore.
THE EARLY DAYS
Perhaps Sharma’s farming background influenced his approach to entrepreneurship, especially when it came to understanding ingredients. His great-grandparents migrated to Fiji as indentured labourers under British colonial rule, primarily to work on sugarcane plantations. “Farming was in our blood, but at the same time our family also managed to get educated,” he says.
In 1989, at the age of 16, Sharma moved to Australia on a scholarship to study business management at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. As a side hustle, he worked part-time at KFC, then part of PepsiCo. Through the latter’s partnership with Cadbury, he got an opportunity to visit the Cadbury factory in Tasmania, where he gained an understanding of the chocolate-making process.
Around the same time, political tensions in Fiji prompted Sharma’s parents to move to Australia. “Chocolate really kept me going, and I ate a lot of it. I must say Australians consume a considerable amount of chocolate. At that point it didn’t seem too technical.”
He was curious to learn the craft behind artisanal chocolate. In 2005, he enrolled at Melbourne’s Savour Chocolate and Patisserie School run by renowned chocolatier Kirsten Tibbals.
“She has been my guiding force in the world of chocolates. The course opened my eyes about the possibilities of working with couverture chocolate,” he says.
During his time in Australia, Sharma had made several Indian friends who went on to hold senior positions across industries and businesses. Their conversations would often turn to the possibility of doing something together in India. Although he had little direct exposure to the country, Hindi films, food and popular culture had given him some familiarity with it.
“Since I loved chocolates, I came up with the idea of a chocolate café and it turned out to be a hit,” he says. His friends encouraged him to take the lead given his experience in F&B, while they looked after the finances and some aspects of management.
Initially, the aim was to make good quality chocolate and put it on supermarket shelves. But over time “we realised that chocolate is something that needs to be experienced in its entirety. People need to touch, smell and taste at the same time to be able to appreciate it,” he says.
In 2008, he moved to Bengaluru to launch Bliss Chocolates, a chocolate café/lounge across locations including UB City, Mantri Square and Whitefield. The stores allowed customers to enjoy handcrafted chocolates, cakes, desserts, chocolate beverages and savoury snacks. The company also set up a factory and production kitchen in Bengaluru later that year.
THE JOY OF GIFTING
Gifting was a key segment Sharma wanted to tap into. To understand consumer behaviour, he’d often visit traditional sweet shops to observe how people bought mithai. It was something he wasn’t familiar with until he made India his home in 2008.
“I noticed that they were very particular about their choices. They’d take two pieces of this and four pieces of something else. In a way the customers were themselves customizing the box,” he says.
Pralines were the first product category to be launched under Bliss, and Sharma wanted to replicate the mithai shop experience in the store—where people would choose the flavours of the pralines, get their boxes packed and the rest would follow. “I wanted it to be a celebration brand.”
Over the next couple of years, Sharma started looking at expansion and bringing in investment. In 2016, Bliss Chocolates was rebranded as Smoor primarily to position itself as a premium, gourmet chocolate brand with a global identity.
The most significant external investment was from Rebel Foods in 2022, when it acquired a majority stake in the company. At the time, it was already an established chocolate brand with an omnichannel presence and had crossed 50+ stores. The partnership supported the next stage of scale, including wider distribution, physical expansion and digital growth.
A year later, when the first flagship store opened in Indiranagar in Bengaluru, Sharma was convinced customer experience was everything. “One day I was at the sales counter when a customer walked in, looked at our products, and said ‘I think there’s another brand who will be your competitor. It’s called Bliss. But don’t worry, you guys are better,’” he laughs.
Over the last 10 years, Smoor has sold 1 million+ chocolate bars and 5 million+ pralines. Among bars, pralines and hampers, bars contribute the highest share. Gifting contributes nearly 30% of revenue and remains an important growth driver. Currently, Royce and Fabelle are its main competitors.
Sharma strongly believes that product sampling helped the brand find its footing, especially at a time when there was no social media to promote it. Both in-store and onground sampling, and distributing gift boxes to select groups of people, primarily corporate clients played a huge role in deciding price points, identifying location and target audience.
THE TASTE FACTOR
Smoor’s praline line-up features 20-25 flavour variations, nearly 12 of which have been around since its Bliss days. The selection includes a praline made with a 55% chocolate shell and a 70% dark ganache filling, mango and rum truffles, and Indian-inspired flavours such as badam milk and Assam tea. ‘Almond sensation’, made with almond flakes sourced from California, continues to be the highest-selling variant. Sharma also recalls a chilli chocolate praline made with Guntur chilli ganache filling, which people enjoyed for its element of surprise. But the product did not initially sell. “Fast forward to today and fusion is the thing in food,” he says, laughing at the irony. Changing perceptions, the comfort of familiar flavours and evolving consumer tastes continue to drive Smoor’s journey.
In 2013-14, Sharma brought in chocolatiers from Australia to train the staff, apart from setting up processes and protocols. One of them, he says, had a knack for spotting skills in unexpected places. “A painter who had come to paint the building caught her eye as someone who could be good at spraying chocolate. A carpenter, whose work called for a steady hand and precise cuts, seemed just right for slicing chocolate,” he says, adding that they were eventually hired and trained for their individual roles.
With global chocolate prices on the rise, he now plans to work with Indian cacao farms. For the past year, Smoor has been sourcing beans from farms in Elluru, Andhra Pradesh. The local beans currently account for approximately 10% of the sourcing, a number he wants to increase to 30% going forward. Over the next five years, he plans to expand the brand’s presence to 200 touchpoints and revenue of ₹800 crore out of which ₹150 crore will be from quick commerce.
Today, Sharma may prefer dark chocolate, but he still has a soft spot for the milky Cadbury bar he first tasted growing up in Melbourne. Sometimes life’s simple pleasures are hard to outgrow.