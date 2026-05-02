VinFast MPV7: The electric carmaker from Vietnam debuts a seven-seater EV

It’s a hot day in Hanoi, the humidity hanging heavy, but we’re cutting a cool path through the water of Ha Long Bay, heading towards the uber-luxury Vinpearl Resort, built on an island with spectacular views of the bay. This isn’t a vacation though. We’re here to test drive VinFast’s new MPV 7.
Before we get to the cars, we’re shown the entire repertoire of the Vin’s group’s strength since the group has ambitious plans for India. The group’s founder, Pham Nhat Vuong, started an instant noodle business in Ukraine with a $10,000 loan, which he eventually sold to Nestlé for $150 million. Where others might have retired comfortably, he came home to Vietnam and built a real estate empire, and over the last 25 years has expanded to resorts, amusement parks, schools, universities, and even cars.
The group has made its foray into India with its automobiles. VinFast’s automotive ambition is no small thing. In a remarkably short span, they’ve rolled out eight electric models. While they began with conventional fuel vehicles, they pivoted to become an entirely electric manufacturer. Two of those EVs, the VF6 and VF7, are already on sale in India, where they’ve sold 1,000 units in just four months of launch.