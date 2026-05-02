VinFast MPV7: The electric carmaker from Vietnam debuts a seven-seater EV

Before we get to the cars, we’re shown the entire repertoire of the Vin’s group’s strength since the group has ambitious plans for India. The group’s founder, Pham Nhat Vuong, started an instant noodle business in Ukraine with a $10,000 loan, which he eventually sold to Nestlé for $150 million. Where others might have retired comfortably, he came home to Vietnam and built a real estate empire, and over the last 25 years has expanded to resorts, amusement parks, schools, universities, and even cars.