VinFast MPV7: The electric carmaker from Vietnam debuts a seven-seater EV

It’s a hot day in Hanoi, the humidity hanging heavy, but we’re cutting a cool path through the water of Ha Long Bay, heading towards the uber-luxury Vinpearl Resort, built on an island with spectacular views of the bay. This isn’t a vacation though. We’re here to test drive VinFast’s new MPV 7.
It’s a hot day in Hanoi, the humidity hanging heavy, but we’re cutting a cool path through the water of Ha Long Bay, heading towards the uber-luxury Vinpearl Resort, built on an island with spectacular views of the bay. This isn’t a vacation though. We’re here to test drive VinFast’s new MPV 7.
Before we get to the cars, we’re shown the entire repertoire of the Vin’s group’s strength since the group has ambitious plans for India. The group’s founder, Pham Nhat Vuong, started an instant noodle business in Ukraine with a $10,000 loan, which he eventually sold to Nestlé for $150 million. Where others might have retired comfortably, he came home to Vietnam and built a real estate empire, and over the last 25 years has expanded to resorts, amusement parks, schools, universities, and even cars.
Before we get to the cars, we’re shown the entire repertoire of the Vin’s group’s strength since the group has ambitious plans for India. The group’s founder, Pham Nhat Vuong, started an instant noodle business in Ukraine with a $10,000 loan, which he eventually sold to Nestlé for $150 million. Where others might have retired comfortably, he came home to Vietnam and built a real estate empire, and over the last 25 years has expanded to resorts, amusement parks, schools, universities, and even cars.
The group has made its foray into India with its automobiles. VinFast’s automotive ambition is no small thing. In a remarkably short span, they’ve rolled out eight electric models. While they began with conventional fuel vehicles, they pivoted to become an entirely electric manufacturer. Two of those EVs, the VF6 and VF7, are already on sale in India, where they’ve sold 1,000 units in just four months of launch.
We’re here to see the MPV 7, a seven-seater people mover. The MPV 7 carries VinFast’s signature clean design language. Up front, an LED light bar dips at the centre to form a V around the logo, a detail mirrored at the rear.
A large lower air intake adds dynamism to the face more than serving aerodynamic purpose, while smart-looking aero alloys bring some character to an otherwise understated side profile. It’s a composed, clean design but not one that stops traffic.
Inside, the no-fuss approach continues. The dashboard is minimalistic and neatly surfaced, with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen handling both media and vehicle controls. Steering wheel-mounted controls cover the immediate essentials. Plastic quality is reasonable, and storage is plentiful.
However, in a market where interior richness plays a decisive role in purchase decisions, the MPV 7 falls noticeably short. At its asking price at ₹24.49 lakh ex-showroom the absence of powered and ventilated seats, a sunroof, wireless charging, wireless phone connectivity, 360-degree camera, rear sun blinds and even a height-adjustable front passenger seat is hard to overlook. Single-zone climate control across three rows feels like a cost-saving measure rather than a considered choice. The overall experience feels built to a budget that doesn’t quite match the price tag.
The third row is where the MPV 7 makes its strongest argument. One-touch tumble access is smooth and effortless, and once you’re in, there’s genuine space—I’m around 5’4” and had no complaints. Large windows, dedicated air vents, and cup holders make the third row feel like it was actually designed for adults, not just listed as a specification.
The middle row doesn’t get sliding seats, but the backrests recline generously and there’s a good amount of both leg room and headroom. The seat base feels a touch short and the cushioning is on the softer side but it remains a comfortable place.
Behind the wheel, the MPV 7 feels composed and predictable. There are no sharp torque bursts or sudden surges—power delivery is smooth and linear, which is exactly the right character for a vehicle that’s often carrying passengers three rows deep.
The steering is light at low speeds—easy to manoeuvre in car parks and tight spaces — but weighs up reassuringly as pace increases. On the test track we had at our disposal, the MPV 7 felt planted and stable well past 150kmph, which bodes well for confident highway cruising.
The claimed MIDC range of 500-plus kilometres means range anxiety shouldn’t feature on long inter-city runs. VinFast also promises a 3.5kW portable charger with the vehicle and with a fast charger you could get from 10-70% in just 30 minutes.
Through corners, there is noticeable body roll if you carry too much speed—but push an MPV hard through a bend and you’re doing it wrong. Driven the way it’s meant to be—smoothly, unhurriedly—the MPV 7 is a genuinely comfortable cruiser.
Drive modes are on offer, and the transition between Eco and Sport is smooth and the step ups do make a noticeable difference. The regen modes, on the other hand, feel close to one another and even the strongest setting slows the car progressively rather than sharply, which keeps the ride comfortable.
Boot space with all seats in use is modest—room for roughly two cabin-sized trolley bags. But fold the third row down and the space opens up considerably. For a family on a long weekend, it gets the job done.
Is the MPV 7 worth the price? It depends on what you value. If you’re prioritising a genuinely usable third row, a comfortable long-distance cruiser, and a realistic electric range, the MPV 7 makes a compelling case. But here’s the friction point. At this price, against rivals like the Kia Clavis EV, BYD E Max 7 and Mahindra XEV 9e, the feature list feels underwhelming for the Indian market. This is a segment where buyers don’t just evaluate mobility—they expect a sense of occasion, tech and top-end equipment. And right now, competitors are delivering more of that.
VinFast is trying to offset that with aggressive ownership value with extensive warranty and service packages.
While the MPV 7 gets the fundamentals right—space, comfort and range—unless pricing becomes more aggressive or the feature list is strengthened, it won’t convert curious browsers into committed buyers.
Renuka Kirpalani is editor, Auto Mashable India.