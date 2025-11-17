Productivity needs focus, not long hours, says Viraj Bahl of Veeba

In an earlier life when Viraj Bahl was out at sea with the Merchant Navy, he was amazed at the variety of sauces and condiments available on supermarket shelves abroad. The lack of options back home sank in further when he started a restaurant a few years later.

“India of early 2000 was tomato ketchup, hot-sweet sauce, little of mayo and mustard. That gap became my purpose. I wanted to build a brand that stood tall globally, yet stayed true to our evolving palate and pride," says Bahl, 44, Founder and Managing Director, VRB Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., which manufactures a diverse range of sauces, dips and toppings as part of Veeba Foods.

The early years as an entrepreneur required bold decisions - from shutting down his restaurant, to selling his home to raise capital for Veeba’s manufacturing plant. After starting out in 2013, it took a year and a half for Gurugram-based Bahl to realise that his offering was here to stay.

“Landing our first order from Domino’s wasn’t just a contract - it was validation that relentless effort, when backed by intention and action, eventually opens doors. Years later, a woman bought eleven bottles at a small pop-up in a tier-2 city. That moment said more than any data could that Indian consumers were ready to choose quality made at home," he says.

Bahl talks to Lounge about the role of a mentor and why he doesn’t believe in working long hours.

View Full Image Viraj Bahl

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Being a mentor is about creating space for others to grow - not by giving answers, but by asking the right questions. It’s about being honest, accessible and genuinely invested in someone’s progress. I like to support my colleagues, but let them take ownership of their ideas and outcomes. The goal isn’t to create followers - it’s to build people who think independently and take pride in what they create.

What’s your morning schedule like?

My mornings begin with a walk and meditation. It helps me reconnect with myself before everything else starts moving. That time is less about routine and more about being fully present - aware, grounded and ready to think clearly.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

I’ve never believed in glorifying long hours. Productivity is about focus, knowing what truly matters and doing it well. I’d rather the team work with intent for eight hours than drag themselves through twelve. We’ve consciously built a culture that values balance. Time with family, hobbies or simply disconnecting, it all feeds back into how people show up at work. A founder’s mind may never switch off, but that shouldn’t become an expectation from the team. Sustainable growth needs energy, not exhaustion.