Productivity needs focus, not long hours, says Viraj Bahl of Veeba

What’s the one positive work routine you developed during the pandemic?

What really helped us through the pandemic was a culture we had built over time of treating our team as a family. When things got difficult, the team came together. Everyone volunteered to take salary cuts so that we didn’t have to let anyone go. It reaffirmed what I’ve always believed - values aren’t meant for good times, they’re tested in difficult ones. The trust and solidarity we had built quietly over the years became our biggest strength when everything else felt uncertain.