Vishal Kamat of Kamat Hotels on being the consistency king

When Vishal Kamat, the executive director of Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd (KHIL), was growing up, he didn’t really consider any vocation or business. He was always clear that he would join the family’s storied hospitality enterprise—one that traces its history in some form or the other to over a century, is synonymous with highway road journeys, reliability and consistency, idlis and filter coffee. The recognisability of the restaurant brand across western and southern India is such that “Kamat” is ubiquitous with south Indian fast food and a certain standard of hygiene and affordability.