How Vivek Singh of Procam transformed India’s running culture
SummaryThe joint MD of Procam International on catalysing a long-distance running culture in the country, holding a marathon soon after the Mumbai terror attack of 2008, and the power of grace
There were about seven weeks left for the Mumbai Marathon in 2008 when the city faced a synchronised terror attack. One of the sites of the attack was the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the start and finish of the race; another was the Trident Hotel in Nariman Point, the marathon’s official hospitality partner. By the time the terror siege began on 26 November, about 30,000 people had already signed up to run in January 2009, besides approximately 50 of the world’s top marathoners.
In their office, barely half-a-kilometre from the Trident, Vivek and Anil Singh, brothers and partners at sports management company Procam International, the race organiser, huddled in despair. Registrations were already closed and cancellations would have crippled their dream project.