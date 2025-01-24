How Vivek Singh of Procam transformed India’s running culture

What also didn’t make sense—but Procam went ahead with it anyway—was a beach volleyball event in India, a country with no prior history of the sport, in 1998. MTV came on board with the idea of extending the tournament into a beach party, stands were put up at Girgaum Chowpatty near Marine Drive. “Then, we ran into a small issue," says Singh, grinning in anticipation to what he was about to reveal next. “Beach volleyball attire is of a certain kind, and let’s say certain people were not impressed with that. We were told that Girgaum Chowpatty is the bastion of middle-class morality. You cannot do this there."