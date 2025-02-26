How this smartphone brand rose to the top of the charts in India

The speed bumps

vivo’s journey in India has not been without its challenges. The company has faced scrutiny from regulatory authorities, particularly the Enforcement Directorate, over alleged money laundering violations. In 2022, the company was accused of remitting large sums of money outside India to avoid paying taxes. vivo India’s interim CEO Hong Xuquan too was held on charges of money laundering (but was subsequently released on bail by the Delhi High Court). Last year, the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against vivo China. The company was accused of concealing its relationship with vivo India by distancing itself on paper while continuing to control the supply chain. The complexity of the charges aside, oddly, all CEOs of vivo India—foreign nationals (not unusual for Asian brands in India)—have had very short stints. There’s Ye Liao (2014), Alex Feng (2015), Kent Cheng (2016), Jerome Chen (2019), and Hong Xuquan (2021). Right now, Jerome Chen leads the company’s India operations. “While an ED investigation does jitter the confidence of partners to some extent, in the past, we have seen that such issues haven’t had a major impact on business performance," Faisal Kawoosa clarifies. That said, per a Delhi-based retailer, post the ED raids, vivo has reduced the margins to retailers significantly, and cut back on distributor frills like foreign trips.