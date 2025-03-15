vivo V50: Lacks sheer horsepower but shines in the camera department
SummaryThe Vivo V50 impresses with its portrait photography capabilities, powered by a 50MP lens and unique modes tailored for Indian weddings. However, its dated processor may disappoint performance-focused users
While flagship smartphones follow an annual refresh cycle, vivo is hyperactive in the mid-premium segment with quicker releases. With two generations of V-series smartphones launched in 2024, we already have the next one—vivo V50 (starting at ₹34,999).
There are a few refinements, but it is also quite similar to its predecessor. Of course, the focus is on its photography chops and myriad camera features—a posturing that mid-range smartphones rarely go for.
I tried the vivo V50 for two weeks to see if the upgrades are exciting enough and if there’s more to the phone than its camera unit.