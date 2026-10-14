Vivo V80 Review: New phone delivers excellent battery life and cameras, but at a higher price

The vivo V-series has spent years cultivating a very specific identity. Instead of chasing benchmark records or gaming prowess, vivo’s formula has been to make the whole greater than the individual parts. There’s attractive hardware, capable cameras, dependable battery life, and enough polish to appeal to a broad base of smartphone users.

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The vivo V80 stays faithful to that formula. But this time around, with a starting price of ₹62,999, the V80 enters a far more unforgiving part of the market than its predecessors ever did. At this price, buyers can also buy devices with top-of-the-line specs and probably better value propositions. The question, then, is not whether the vivo V80 is a good smartphone. It is whether vivo’s long-standing strengths are enough to justify its new ambitions.

PREMIUM, NOT FLASHY The first thing the V80 gets right is its design, like always. This is one of those phones that immediately exudes sophistication when you pick it up. In the Horizon Blue colourway, the review unit looks understated rather than attention-seeking, which suits the phone’s positioning.

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The aluminium frame feels reassuringly solid, while IP68 and IP69 ratings add a degree of confidence for everyday use. The redesigned rear panel is dominated by a large camera island that stretches across much of the phone’s width. It’s iPhone-esque, but the implementation feels distinct enough.

At just over 200g, it is not exactly lightweight, but good weight means that it never feels cumbersome. The flat frame, rounded corners, and slim profile make it comfortable to use for extended periods.

A GREAT DISPLAY vivo V80's 6.59-inch AMOLED panel is among its strongest features—it’s sharp, vibrant, and bright enough to remain easily visible outdoors. Colours pop without appearing excessively exaggerated, and content consumption is a genuine pleasure. Everyday scrolling and streaming all benefit from the excellent contrast and deep blacks typical of a good AMOLED screen.

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vivo has also upgraded the refresh rate to 144Hz. In practice, however, that headline number matters less than it appears, because very few apps or games currently take advantage of the full 144Hz capability. Most users will experience the display operating closer to 120Hz, which remains perfectly smooth. An ultrasonic fingerprint sensor beneath the display is a solid feature, and it is noticeably faster and more reliable than before, working well even with slightly damp fingers.

RETAINING ITS PHOTOGRAPHY USP If there is one area where vivo consistently understands its audience, it is photography. The vivo V80 uses a triple-camera system consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide, with Zeiss once again lending its branding and image-tuning expertise.

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The main camera produces the kind of images most people actually want from a smartphone. Colours are vivid without becoming cartoonish, contrast is pleasing, and photographs look ready for Instagram without additional editing. It leans slightly towards richer colours and stronger processing than some rivals, but the results are generally attractive.

Portrait photography remains a particular strength. vivo's Zeiss portrait modes continue to be among the better implementations available on Android. Subject separation is convincing, skin tones are generally handled well, and the overall look feels more refined than gimmicky. The telephoto camera is also useful beyond portraits. Zoom shots retain plenty of detail up to reasonable ranges, making it a genuinely practical secondary camera rather than a box-ticking exercise.

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The weakest camera remains the ultrawide. It is quite usable for landscapes and group shots but lags the main and telephoto cameras in detail and overall consistency. A tad underwhelming for a smartphone in this segment. Low-light performance is largely impressive. The main camera does a good job preserving detail while keeping noise under control, but that isn’t a unique feature in this price segment.

For photography enthusiasts, vivo offers an array of presets and options, and it’s quite fun reviewing a device that offers so much to explore. That said, not everyone will care about LUTs or AI-assisted effects, but the tools feel thoughtfully implemented.

A FAST ENOUGH SENSOR The biggest challenge facing the vivo V80 is performance. Powered by Qualcomms Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, the phone handles everyday tasks comfortably. Apps launch quickly, multitasking is smooth, everyday social media presents no issues, and casual gaming is perfectly enjoyable. But at its price point, “fast enough” is no longer a compelling argument. Other smartphones at similar, or even lower prices, offer significantly more powerful processors.

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The difference is not immediately obvious in casual use, but it becomes more apparent during heavier workloads, prolonged gaming sessions or intensive multitasking. I did experience some occasional stutters as well, particularly while using the camera app. None of this is severe enough to disrupt daily use but the vivo V80’s priorities clearly lie elsewhere.

BATTERY LIFE THAT DOESN'T DISSAPOINT vivo’s marketing push around V80 is centred around its camera prowess, but battery life is its secret weapon. Plus, despite the huge battery, the phone never feels excessively thick or heavy. Impressive, really. The massive 7,200mAh battery delivers excellent endurance. I could comfortably get through a full day and well into the next. Lighter users may find themselves stretching closer to two days between charges.

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The bundled 90W charger takes a little over an hour to replenish the battery fully. It’s not class-leading in 2026, but it is more than sufficient given the size of the battery.

VERDICT The vivo V80 is easy to like. The design is refined, with an excellent display, strong battery life, and one of the better camera systems available in this segment. For someone whose smartphone usage revolves around photography, social media, video consumption, and everyday productivity—pretty much everybody really—it delivers a thoroughly satisfying experience.

Yet the price complicates the recommendation. At ₹62,999 (for the 8GB+128GB variant, the 8GB+512GB variant sells at ₹79,999!), more discerning buyers will inevitably question the processor performance, camera hardware limitations, and overall value. That does not make it a bad phone. It simply means that for the first time in years, vivo’s V series can no longer rely solely on its traditional strengths.

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Abhishek Baxi is a New Delhi-based tech writer.