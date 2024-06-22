Vivo X Fold 3 Pro review: This modern-day foldable phone comes at a premium
SummaryThe Vivo X Fold 3 Pro checks most boxes for what you want in a foldable smartphone but its hefty price tag might make customers think
Vivo isn’t new to the foldables space, having released several book-style and flip phones, none of which made it to India. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro changes all that, arriving fashionably late to a still emerging market that has the likes of the Samsung Z Fold 5 and the OnePlus Open. In doing so, Vivo has leveraged its late mover status to the fullest, packing the X Fold 3 Pro to the gills with several segment firsts, including that of being the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable.
Design and build
At ₹1,59,999, it certainly looks the price, with a sleek 5.2mm thickness when unfolded, barely thicker than the USB-C port on the bottom edge. Even when closed, the X Fold 3 Pro’s slimline 11.2mm thickness and 236g weight give it a very regular candy bar phone feel, one that fits easily in palm or pocket without weighing them down.
It has Schott Xensation scratch resistance, IPX8 water resistance and a display hinge that’s certified for 500,000 reliable folds and unfolds for added peace of mind.
Also read: From controllers to RGB mousepads, 7 must-have gadgets for every gamer
The hinge does double duty, ensuring not only that both halves fold flat against each other without a discernible crease, but also keeping the screen propped semi-open at various angles, to watch content, take selfies or use it laptop-style with half the screen working as a keyboard.
Display
It’s the massive 8.03-inch 2K+ resolution inner display that gets the foldable its biggest screen bragging rights. Along with the 6.53-inches outer display, both are top-tier AMOLED displays, with 120Hz refresh rate, tack sharp details and vivid colours, up to 4500 nits of peak brightness for excellent outdoor visibility. There are two in-display fingerprint scanners—one on the outer display and another on the folding display on the bottom right. The slightly rectangular inner display is good for viewing HDR10+/Dolby Vision content, although the speakers lack depth, expected from such a slim chassis.