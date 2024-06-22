Vivo X Fold 3 Pro review: This modern-day foldable phone comes at a premium

Vivo isn’t new to the foldables space, having released several book-style and flip phones, none of which made it to India. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro changes all that, arriving fashionably late to a still emerging market that has the likes of the Samsung Z Fold 5 and the OnePlus Open. In doing so, Vivo has leveraged its late mover status to the fullest, packing the X Fold 3 Pro to the gills with several segment firsts, including that of being the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable.

Design and build

At ₹1,59,999, it certainly looks the price, with a sleek 5.2mm thickness when unfolded, barely thicker than the USB-C port on the bottom edge. Even when closed, the X Fold 3 Pro’s slimline 11.2mm thickness and 236g weight give it a very regular candy bar phone feel, one that fits easily in palm or pocket without weighing them down.

It has Schott Xensation scratch resistance, IPX8 water resistance and a display hinge that’s certified for 500,000 reliable folds and unfolds for added peace of mind.

The hinge does double duty, ensuring not only that both halves fold flat against each other without a discernible crease, but also keeping the screen propped semi-open at various angles, to watch content, take selfies or use it laptop-style with half the screen working as a keyboard.

Display

It’s the massive 8.03-inch 2K+ resolution inner display that gets the foldable its biggest screen bragging rights. Along with the 6.53-inches outer display, both are top-tier AMOLED displays, with 120Hz refresh rate, tack sharp details and vivid colours, up to 4500 nits of peak brightness for excellent outdoor visibility. There are two in-display fingerprint scanners—one on the outer display and another on the folding display on the bottom right. The slightly rectangular inner display is good for viewing HDR10+/Dolby Vision content, although the speakers lack depth, expected from such a slim chassis.