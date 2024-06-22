Vivo X Fold 3 Pro review: This modern-day foldable phone comes at a premium

Vivo isn’t new to the foldables space, having released several book-style and flip phones, none of which made it to India. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro changes all that, arriving fashionably late to a still emerging market that has the likes of the Samsung Z Fold 5 and the OnePlus Open. In doing so, Vivo has leveraged its late mover status to the fullest, packing the X Fold 3 Pro to the gills with several segment firsts, including that of being the thinnest and lightest book-style foldable.