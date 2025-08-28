vivo X Fold5 review: A rightful challenger in the top foldables arena

—I took the X Fold5 for a spin for a couple of weeks, and it was evident that we are past the early apprehensions around the utility and durability of foldables and how they stack against flagship smartphones. The vivo X Fold5 ( ₹1,49,999 for the 16GB-512GB variant) largely maintains the design language of its predecessor, the X Fold3 Pro, which is a good thing. To top it up is its remarkable thinness and lightness—4.3mm when unfolded—and weighs 217g. The thinness is a significant engineering feat considering the phone feels like a regular candybar phone when folded (9.2mm thickness), addressing a common ergonomic concern with bulkier foldable devices. Making the device feel “regular" when folded effectively reduces the friction for users transitioning from traditional smartphones.

The X Fold5 also boasts excellent overall build quality, and the glass back not only contributes to its premium aesthetic but also effectively prevents smudging. A distinctive, oversized circular camera ring, consistent with other Vivo X series phones, adds a recognizable visual flair, although it’s definitely a little divisive.

The robust level of IP58/IP59 ingress protection (IP5X for dust, IPX8 for immersion up to 3m for 30 min, and IPX9 for high-pressure water jets) and a hinge that feels reassuringly solid meant that this is a foldable that I didn’t need to baby. The main foldable display is an expansive 8.03-inch 413ppi LTPO AMOLED panel, offering a 2200x2480 resolution. It offers exceptional visual fidelity and dynamic range for all content, and reaches an impressive peak brightness of 4500 nits, guaranteeing excellent visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. The outer display is equally impressive: a 6.53-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, peaking at an extraordinary 5500 nits, making it one of the brightest smartphone displays.

Flagship experience

The vivo X Fold5 is powered by the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which ensures top-tier performance across all demanding tasks, even though vivo skips the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform. For the vast majority of consumers, the real-world performance difference between the standard 8 Gen 3 and an “Elite" version is negligible in daily use. During my typical, sustained use for the purpose of this review, I did not experience any significant slowdowns or noticeable overheating issues. It was more than capable of handling anything thrown at it, from complex productivity and creative apps to the most graphically demanding mobile games, all with remarkable fluidity and responsiveness.

The aggressive thermal management though, typical for “thin and light" devices, means that the phone throttles performances earlier than most phones.

A truly standout feature of the Vivo X Fold5 is its massive 6,000mAh semi-solid silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery (battery life has consistently been a major Achilles’ heel for foldable smartphones, primarily due to the power demands of their dual, high-refresh-rate displays and powerful components). It lasts a full day even with heavy, demanding use. Charging is at 80W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Camera package

The vivo X Fold5 features a sophisticated ZEISS co-engineered triple-camera system on the rear—the main camera is a powerful 50MP wide-angle sensor with a bright f/1.6 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and there’s a 50MP telephoto camera offering true 3x optical zoom and OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera with an expansive 119˚ field of view. The device includes two 20MP wide-angle front cameras (f/2.4), one integrated into the cover display and another on the inner foldable display. This dual-camera setup ensures high-quality selfies and video calls regardless of whether the phone is used in its folded or unfolded state.

The ZEISS co-engineering partnership is more than just a marketing or branding exercise; this collaboration yields tangible benefits in specific photographic areas where ZEISS's historical expertise is paramount. For a foldable device, having a camera system that can genuinely rival traditional flagships removes a potential compromise, making the device significantly more appealing to a wider audience who prioritize high-quality photography.

The camera system is not a clear-cut upgrade from its predecessor, but a reshuffle from the last generation where vivo was apparently chasing headline numbers. This is a confident setup—balanced focal lengths, reliable stabilization, and ZEISS tuning—that enables output that is consistently strong across lighting and scenarios and trumps other foldable smartphones in the market in most cases.

Video capture capabilities are robust as well, supporting up to 8K resolution at 30fps and 4K at 30/60fps, complemented by gyro-EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for stable and smooth footage.

Funtouch OS on a flexible canvas

The X Fold5 ships with Funtouch OS 15, powered by Android 15, and offers high degree of customizability, significantly enhanced multitasking features, and UI elements that are specifically optimized for the unique foldable form factor.

The company’s Origin Workbench solution turns the inner display into a PC-lite space—dock, floating windows, and up to five apps running simultaneously—without the fiddliness that often plagues foldable UIs. It’s thoughtful, stable, and (crucially) easy to learn, which makes the fold truly useful on day one.

Clearly, vivo has moved significantly beyond basic app scaling. For me, this maturation of the software experience is absolutely crucial for unlocking the full potential of the foldable form factor, transforming it from a mere novelty into a genuinely productive and indispensable tool.

The X Fold5 is committed to receiving four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates. While this is a respectable commitment, it significantly trails Samsung or Google. For a premium device, long-term software support is increasingly becoming a key purchasing factor for discerning consumers, especially those who typically hold onto their devices for longer periods.

Verdict

vivo’s X Fold5 doesn’t chase shock value. It wins by sweating the right details: a lighter, slimmer chassis, a genuinely useful big-screen workflow, cameras you’ll trust, and the biggest battery in a book-style foldable right now. Priced at ₹1,49,999, it undercuts Samsung and Google by a healthy margin and still over delivers where it counts—design, displays, battery life, and everyday reliability.

