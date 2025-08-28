vivo X Fold5 review: A rightful challenger in the top foldables arena

—I took the X Fold5 for a spin for a couple of weeks, and it was evident that we are past the early apprehensions around the utility and durability of foldables and how they stack against flagship smartphones. The vivo X Fold5 ( ₹1,49,999 for the 16GB-512GB variant) largely maintains the design language of its predecessor, the X Fold3 Pro, which is a good thing. To top it up is its remarkable thinness and lightness—4.3mm when unfolded—and weighs 217g. The thinness is a significant engineering feat considering the phone feels like a regular candybar phone when folded (9.2mm thickness), addressing a common ergonomic concern with bulkier foldable devices. Making the device feel “regular" when folded effectively reduces the friction for users transitioning from traditional smartphones.