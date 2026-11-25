Then there are nifty AI-powered features as well as a useful desktop mode allowing you to connect your phone with an external monitor or TV to experience full PC-like experience. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor can take on anything you throw at it, even though 12GB RAM isn’t the best in the category or price band. The X Fold6 rarely feels lacking and some of the productivity features are genuinely next generation, but there are moments when its rivals demonstrate a greater level of software polish, if not maturity.