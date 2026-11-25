Foldable smartphones are ambitious, a showcase of cutting-edge engineering, and eye-wateringly expensive. But they almost always come with an asterisk. The cameras are good, but not as good as the same generation flagship slab phone. The battery life is acceptable, but not exceptional. The durability is suspect. Such compromises have been unavoidable; buyers were expected to accept them as the cost of owning cutting-edge hardware.
The Vivo X Fold6 challenges that assumption more aggressively than perhaps any other foldable before it. Rather than asking users to tolerate weaknesses in exchange for that larger display, Vivo has tried to build a foldable that can stand alongside conventional ultra-premium smartphones on its own merits.
Cameras and battery life
Foldables have lagged behind their slab counterparts in photography. Accommodating for hinges, dual displays, and the complex engineering required for all that, camera systems inevitably take a backseat. Vivo has taken a different approach: the X Fold6 feels like a camera flagship that happens to also fold in half.
The X Fold6’s rear setup combines a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 20MP camera on both its cover and inner displays. Across a variety of lighting conditions, the imaging system delivers the kind of confidence that I’d expect from a device costing over ₹2 lakh.
However, Vivo frequently aims for a more dramatic presentation, with richer colours and stronger contrast. While the results are often striking, they may not always appeal to photographers looking for natural rendering. That said, the Vivo X Fold6 narrows the camera gap between foldables and flagship phones: the camera experience is not just competitive with other foldables, but the device’s strongest suite.
When it comes to battery life, for years, foldable buyers learned to lower their expectations. Large displays and slim designs left limited room for bigger batteries, while productivity-focused usage patterns and full screen streaming put additional strain on endurance.
With the X Fold6, Vivo has made meaningful progress, and that changes the everyday experience significantly. In my few weeks of testing, I rarely felt any battery anxiety. With a large 6900mAh battery (the largest available on a foldable smartphone available in India), combined with rapid 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging speeds, the phone behaves more like a traditional flagship than a power-hungry foldable. With a compatible charger (included in the box), it takes less than an hour to fully charge the device.